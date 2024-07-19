This Weekend’s Best Live Music in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, July 19
- Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, the Wilder Blue at MetLife Stadium
- Foo Fighters, the Hives, Amyl & the Sniffers at Citi Field
- The Boyz at Madison Square Garden
- Santana, Counting Crows at PNC Bank Arts Center
- Louis Cato at Bryant Park
- Kierra Sheard, Naomi Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, Wande at the Kings Theatre
- Richie Ray, Meridian Brothers, Madame Vacile at Prospect Park
- Kittie, Unearth, Within the Ruins, Stabbing at Warsaw
- Ultramagnetic MCs, Kool Keith at Brooklyn Bowl
- Jake Hill, Guccihighwaters, Ryan Oakes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Landon Barker at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ian at the Gramercy Theatre
- Mx Lonely, Bleary Eyed, Punchlove, Ringing at Market Hotel
- Lambrini Girls at the Sultan Room
- The Hot 8 Brass Band at le Poisson Rouge
- The Victorious Dead, Cortisol, Vesiath, Black Winter at Brooklyn Made
- Sugaray Rayford at the Iridium
- The Ergs at the Meadows
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Laraaji at the Whitney Museum
- King Falcon, Strange Neighbors, Kristin Flammio & the Pretty Bitchin, Roni, Simon Chardiet at Rockaway Amphitheater
- Brainstory at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Zero Point Energy, Anna Altman, Talulah Paisley at Berlin
- Oneida, E, the Exorzist III at TV Eye
- Luge, Editrix, Gorgeous at Gold Sounds
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Valkyrie’s Vendetta at Rockwood Music Hall
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, July 20
- Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff at MetLife Stadium
- Charley Crockett, Lee Fields at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Sushant KC, the Bangers at Palladium Times Square
- Bab L’Bluz at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- The Strike, Alt Bloom at the Gramercy Theatre
- Amyl & the Sniffers, Lambrini Girls at White Eagle Hall
- Off!, Fucked Up at le Poisson Rouge
- Night Cap at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Lip Critic, Pons, King Like Mom, Modern Day Machines, Grandma Drinks at Maker Space NYC
- Freedy Johnston at the Loft at City Winery
- The Dollyrots, the Boreouts, Palmyra Delran at the Kingsland
- Maiya the Don at S.O.B.’s
- Wormy, Divine Sweater, Bloomsday, Moziah at Brooklyn Made
- Forro in the Dark at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Shilpa Ray, Fuck You, Tammy!, Butterbrain, Rambones, Sasha Dobson, Benjamin Cartel, Alice Danger, the Rat Catz at Rockaway Amphitheater
- Moon Sand Land, O. Wake, Miirrors, Mėlan, Glitter Etiquette at 18th Ward Brewing
- Ryan Lee Crosby, Lulu Lewis, Honeycrush at Gotham Depot Moto
- SoulCake at Pangea Front Lounge
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, July 21
- blink-182, Pierce the Veil at CitiField
- Santana, Counting Crows at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- DMC, Jadakiss, the Hoodies, Statik Selektah at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
- Proyecto Uno, Milly Quezada, DJ Miquelito & Excarlet Molina at SummerStage Central Park
- Acoustic Hot Tuna at the Paramount Theatre
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- The Dangerous Summer, Bad Luck., Rosecoloredworld, From States Away at the Sultan Room
- Merce Lemon, Wished Bone, Renny Conti at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Mary Timony Band, Whisper State at Union Pool
- Sworn Enemy, Incendiary Device, Cropsey, Redwoods, Foul Pride at the Bowery Electric
- Tilden, Mojo and the Mayhem, Late Slip, Les Sans Culottes, Ilithios, Gulf Club, Johnny Butler, Granite to Glass at Rockaway Amphitheater
- Pink, Names Divine, Auguste Juillet & the Swedish Miles at 18th Ward Brewing
- Ghost of Past Mistakes, Poppy, the James Rocket at Mama Tried
- Traditional Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues