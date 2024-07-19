This Weekend’s Best Live Music in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 19

Luke Combs, Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, the Wilder Blue at MetLife Stadium

Foo Fighters, the Hives, Amyl & the Sniffers at Citi Field

The Boyz at Madison Square Garden

Santana, Counting Crows at PNC Bank Arts Center

Louis Cato at Bryant Park

Kierra Sheard, Naomi Raine, Koryn Hawthorne, Wande at the Kings Theatre

Richie Ray, Meridian Brothers, Madame Vacile at Prospect Park

Kittie, Unearth, Within the Ruins, Stabbing at Warsaw

Ultramagnetic MCs, Kool Keith at Brooklyn Bowl

Jake Hill, Guccihighwaters, Ryan Oakes at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Landon Barker at the Bowery Ballroom

Ian at the Gramercy Theatre

Mx Lonely, Bleary Eyed, Punchlove, Ringing at Market Hotel

Lambrini Girls at the Sultan Room

The Hot 8 Brass Band at le Poisson Rouge

The Victorious Dead, Cortisol, Vesiath, Black Winter at Brooklyn Made

Sugaray Rayford at the Iridium

The Ergs at the Meadows

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Laraaji at the Whitney Museum

King Falcon, Strange Neighbors, Kristin Flammio & the Pretty Bitchin, Roni, Simon Chardiet at Rockaway Amphitheater

Brainstory at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Zero Point Energy, Anna Altman, Talulah Paisley at Berlin

Oneida, E, the Exorzist III at TV Eye

Luge, Editrix, Gorgeous at Gold Sounds

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Valkyrie’s Vendetta at Rockwood Music Hall

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, July 20

Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff at MetLife Stadium

Charley Crockett, Lee Fields at the Brooklyn Paramount

Sushant KC, the Bangers at Palladium Times Square

Bab L’Bluz at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

The Strike, Alt Bloom at the Gramercy Theatre

Amyl & the Sniffers, Lambrini Girls at White Eagle Hall

Off!, Fucked Up at le Poisson Rouge

Night Cap at the Bowery Ballroom

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

A Place to Bury Strangers, Lip Critic, Pons, King Like Mom, Modern Day Machines, Grandma Drinks at Maker Space NYC

Freedy Johnston at the Loft at City Winery

The Dollyrots, the Boreouts, Palmyra Delran at the Kingsland

Maiya the Don at S.O.B.’s

Wormy, Divine Sweater, Bloomsday, Moziah at Brooklyn Made

Forro in the Dark at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Shilpa Ray, Fuck You, Tammy!, Butterbrain, Rambones, Sasha Dobson, Benjamin Cartel, Alice Danger, the Rat Catz at Rockaway Amphitheater

Moon Sand Land, O. Wake, Miirrors, Mėlan, Glitter Etiquette at 18th Ward Brewing

Ryan Lee Crosby, Lulu Lewis, Honeycrush at Gotham Depot Moto

SoulCake at Pangea Front Lounge

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, July 21