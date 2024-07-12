The Governor’s Ball Museum of Modern Music

When there are three days of performances to recap, some 50+ artists to have experienced, and approximately 10,000 photos to assess, as well as a cover story to construct, it really does take a month to get the following just right.

A review gallery, in our terms, is a method of reviewing an event – live show, concert, festival, etc. – that puts the audience in the driver’s seat. Why? Because no amount of words can properly describe what went down at said event. More often than not, this means that the event was well-rounded, wholly stimulating, and worth living vicariously through thanks to the footage captured. In this case, and most Aquarian cases since the early aughts of our ‘Say It In Pictures’ column (Remember that?), there was greatness experienced that could be best understood with visual representation. Therefore, the review gallery comes out, and the still photographs say it all… or most.

This year’s Governor’s Ball was located in Corona Park, Queens from June 7-9, 2024, and the sold-out three day weekend saw headliners like Post Malone, The Killers, and NJ’s own SZA. Acts throughout the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively, that were ‘further down’ the bill, so to speak, drew just as much of a crowd and made even more headlines outside of the fest / on their own. IE: America’s current favorite pop stars: Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter; rap-rock artist and Euphoria actor Dominic Fike and his nephew; perfect Pride Month representation with powerhouse Reneé Rapp and multi-instrumentalist G Flip. [Editor’s note: Thankfully, our gracious contributor, Grace Prachthauser and friend Sophie Gurwitz , caught all of that..]

New York is never the same after Gov Ball rolls through, and this year was no exception. Girls ruled, guys rocked, bands shook things up, viral moments went down, and the crowd’s energy only got higher as the sun got lower. It was a memorable year, one that continues to be deserving of the spotlight, the reminiscing, and the musically-inclined perceptive curation of the below display (of which we are appropriately calling the Governor’s Ball Museum of Modern Music).

Chappell Is H-O-T-T-O-G-O

Chappell Roan / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

A ‘Gemini Moon’ During Gemini Season

Renee Rapp / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

She’s Working Late ‘Cause She’s a Singer

Sabrina Carpenter / Photos by Sophie Gurwitz

Euphoric New Heights for Former Soundcloud Star

Dominic Fike / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

Can You Spot Yourself in the Crowd?

Photos by Sophie Gurwitz

To Know Him Is to Love Him

Ryan Beatty / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

The Queen Is Here!

Qveen Herby / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

We See Your Qveen, and We Raise You Another Queen

Baby Queen / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

Post-Brockhampton Peace

Kevin Abstract / Photos by Sophie Gurwitz

Speaking of ‘Post’ – Here Comes Malone!

Post Malone / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

Aussie Pride – Literally & Figuratively

G Flip / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

Jersey’s Own!

Donna Missal / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

When the Night Was Y(o)ung

Yung Gravy / Photos by Grace Prachthauser

Thanks to: Attendees, Fans, & Friends

Photos by Grace Prachthauser