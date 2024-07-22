Cool Music for Hot Summer Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, July 22

Adi Oasis at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Hana Vu, Babebee at the Bowery Ballroom

The Volunteers at Warsaw

Brittney Spencer at the Greene Space

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, July 23

Two Door Cinema Club, Flipturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at the Beacon Theatre

November Ultra at Webster Hall

Winnetka Bowling League, Akira Galaxy at the Bowery Ballroom

Fruit Bats, Jenny Owen Youngs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

That Mexican OT, Maxo Kream, Drodi, Hogg Booma at Irving Plaza

Sons of the East, Ben Goldsmith at the Rockaway Hotel

Orianthi at Sony Hall

Matt Von Roderick w. Gil Goldstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Oddisee, Good Company at City Winery

M(h)aol, Razor Braids at Elsewhere Zone One

Flagman, Netherlands, Bangladeafy at the Sultan Room

Mizmor, Amarok at TV Eye

James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues

Wednesday, July 24

Xscape, Swv, Mya, Total, 702 at Madison Square Garden

Two Door Cinema Club, Flipturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Chief Keef, Lil Gnar, the Glo Boyz at the Brooklyn Paramount

Arooj Aftab, Sid Sriram, EMEL at SummerStage Central Park

As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, Entheos at Irving Plaza

Jessica Pratt, June McDoom at the Bowery Ballroom

Jah Wobble at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Trousdale, Rett Madison at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Madison McFerrin, Salt Cathedral at Elsewhere Rooftop

Fruit Bats, Jenny Owen Youngs at Racket NYC

Ekep Nkwelle at Madison Square Park

Justin Vivian Bond at the Glade at Little Island

Britton & the Sting at the Amph at Little Island

Spoon Benders at Baby’s All Right

MILLY, Shower Curtain, Lola Star at Elsewhere Zone One

Big Sandy and His Fly Rite Boys at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Widely Grown at the 11th St. Bar

Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues

Forro in the Dark at Nublu

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, July 25