Cool Music for Hot Summer Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week.
Monday, July 22
- Adi Oasis at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Hana Vu, Babebee at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Volunteers at Warsaw
- Brittney Spencer at the Greene Space
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, July 23
- Two Door Cinema Club, Flipturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at the Beacon Theatre
- November Ultra at Webster Hall
- Winnetka Bowling League, Akira Galaxy at the Bowery Ballroom
- Fruit Bats, Jenny Owen Youngs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- That Mexican OT, Maxo Kream, Drodi, Hogg Booma at Irving Plaza
- Sons of the East, Ben Goldsmith at the Rockaway Hotel
- Orianthi at Sony Hall
- Matt Von Roderick w. Gil Goldstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center
- Oddisee, Good Company at City Winery
- M(h)aol, Razor Braids at Elsewhere Zone One
- Flagman, Netherlands, Bangladeafy at the Sultan Room
- Mizmor, Amarok at TV Eye
- James Maddock, Brian Mitchell & Shawn Pelton at the 11th St. Bar
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Adjua Ajamu at Terra Blues
Wednesday, July 24
- Xscape, Swv, Mya, Total, 702 at Madison Square Garden
- Two Door Cinema Club, Flipturn at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Chief Keef, Lil Gnar, the Glo Boyz at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Arooj Aftab, Sid Sriram, EMEL at SummerStage Central Park
- As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, Entheos at Irving Plaza
- Jessica Pratt, June McDoom at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jah Wobble at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Trousdale, Rett Madison at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- Madison McFerrin, Salt Cathedral at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Fruit Bats, Jenny Owen Youngs at Racket NYC
- Ekep Nkwelle at Madison Square Park
- Justin Vivian Bond at the Glade at Little Island
- Britton & the Sting at the Amph at Little Island
- Spoon Benders at Baby’s All Right
- MILLY, Shower Curtain, Lola Star at Elsewhere Zone One
- Big Sandy and His Fly Rite Boys at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Widely Grown at the 11th St. Bar
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- Forro in the Dark at Nublu
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, July 25
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- O.A.R., Fitz & the Tantrums at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Justice at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
- Ski Mask the Slump God, DJ Scheme, Hardrock, Danny Towers, Molly Santana at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Jessica Pratt, @ at the Bowery Ballroom
- Redd Kross at White Eagle Hall
- 10cc at Sony Hall
- Sir Woman, US, Sketch at Brooklyn Made
- Jerron Paxton, Dennis Lichtman at DUMBO Archway
- Leela James at Nelson A. Rockefeller Park
- Kenyon Dixon at Racket NYC
- Model/Actriz, Water from Your Eyes aboard the Liberty Belle
- Misery Signals, End, Foreign Hands, Trench at Warsaw
- Justin Vivian Bond at the Glade at Little Island
- Sloppy Seconds, the Queers, the Raging Nathans at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Shallow Alcove at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Devon Thompson at TV Eye
- Scree at the Owl Music Parlor
- Pinc Louds, Membra, Lumberob at Mama Tried
- Britton & the Sting at the Amph at Little Island
- The Oz Noy Jazz Trio at the Bitter End
- Dressed Like Prince, B.A.B.E.S., Lunasmith, Look of Love at Arlene’s Grocery
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues