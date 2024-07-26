Live Music for Late July in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 26

AJR, Mxmtoon at Madison Square Garden

Justice at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

O.A.R., Fitz & the Tantrums at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Debbie Gibson, John Lloyd Young, Orfeh at the Town Hall

BNXN at the Brooklyn Paramount

Into Another, Orange 9mm, Raw Brigade, Spaced, Calling Hours at Terminal 5

Tinariwen, Basic at Brooklyn Steel

YG, Doe Boy at Irving Plaza

Redd Kross at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Misery Signals, With Honor, Foreign Hands, Trench at Warsaw

Whethan, Chet Porter, Super Computer at the Hall at Elsewhere

Mates of State, Al Menne at the Bowery Ballroom

Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Opera House

Nico Vega, Finish Ticket, Mihi Nihil at Racket NYC

Stolen Gin, Rigometrics at the Rockaway Hotel

Michael Olatuja and Lagos Pepper Soup at Bryant Park

Jack Sloan, Eisenach, M. Dunton, Tommy Economy at Brooklyn Made

Britton & the Sting at the Amph at Little Island

Why Bonnie, Pool Blood at Union Pool

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Blastocyte, Code 1050, Mora Tau, Precious Blood at the Parkside Lounge

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues

Justin Vivian Bond at the Glade at Little Island

Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, July 27

AJR, Mxmtoon at Madison Square Garden

Train, REO Speedwagon at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh

The Japanese House at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Zeds Dead, Rusko, ALLEYCVT, Levity, Gentlemens Club, Distinct Motive, HEYZ, Lumasi, Friction, Muzz, Ghost in Real Life, Siren at the Brooklyn Mirage

Watchhouse, Humbird at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

ScHoolboy Q, Devin Malik at the Brooklyn Paramount

Panteón Rococó, LaMor Band at Brooklyn Steel

Scorpion Kings, DBN GoGo, Kelvin MoMo at SummerStage Central Park

Lara Downes, Roseanne Cash, Christian McBride at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Anaka, Hold On, Fire, Tempest City, Prom Juice at the Gramercy Theatre

Tomb Mold, Horrendous, Final Resting Place at the Brooklyn Monarch

Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at le Poisson Rouge

CG5 at Racket NYC

Les Dudek at the Iridium

Jenni Muldaur at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

harris w. Kenny Sharp, Ian Ross Cohen & Dorian Marsh, Ross Newhouse at the Sultan Room

Britton & the Sting at the Amph at Little Island

Rare DM, shallowhalo, Darla Dean Lewis at Elsewhere Zone One

Little Hag, Krissanthemum, Lollirot, Emmannuel and the Unlimited Unconsciousness at Baby’s All Right

Justin Vivian Bond at the Glade at Little Island

Steven Chelliah at the Cutting Room

Friend, Shred Flintstone, Hifi at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Stigmatics, Stop Calling Me Frank, the Wraycyclers, the Upper Hand at the Parkside Lounge

The Idolizers, the Falling Out, the Implosions at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Aux Blood, Clone at Tompkins Square Park

Sue Your Landlord, Ava Raiin, Kira Skye, Minaxi, Hit at 18th Ward Brewing

Faith NYC at Barbès

Kolker at the Bitter End

Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis

Milo Z at Arthur’s Tavern

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band with Michael Hill & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Sunday, July 28