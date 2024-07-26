Live Music for Late July in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, July 26
- AJR, Mxmtoon at Madison Square Garden
- Justice at the Brooklyn Navy Yard
- O.A.R., Fitz & the Tantrums at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Debbie Gibson, John Lloyd Young, Orfeh at the Town Hall
- BNXN at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Into Another, Orange 9mm, Raw Brigade, Spaced, Calling Hours at Terminal 5
- Tinariwen, Basic at Brooklyn Steel
- YG, Doe Boy at Irving Plaza
- Redd Kross at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Misery Signals, With Honor, Foreign Hands, Trench at Warsaw
- Whethan, Chet Porter, Super Computer at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Mates of State, Al Menne at the Bowery Ballroom
- Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Opera House
- Nico Vega, Finish Ticket, Mihi Nihil at Racket NYC
- Stolen Gin, Rigometrics at the Rockaway Hotel
- Michael Olatuja and Lagos Pepper Soup at Bryant Park
- Jack Sloan, Eisenach, M. Dunton, Tommy Economy at Brooklyn Made
- Britton & the Sting at the Amph at Little Island
- Why Bonnie, Pool Blood at Union Pool
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Blastocyte, Code 1050, Mora Tau, Precious Blood at the Parkside Lounge
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Justin Vivian Bond at the Glade at Little Island
- Jeff Slate & Friends at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, July 27
- AJR, Mxmtoon at Madison Square Garden
- Train, REO Speedwagon at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh
- The Japanese House at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Zeds Dead, Rusko, ALLEYCVT, Levity, Gentlemens Club, Distinct Motive, HEYZ, Lumasi, Friction, Muzz, Ghost in Real Life, Siren at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Watchhouse, Humbird at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- ScHoolboy Q, Devin Malik at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Panteón Rococó, LaMor Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Scorpion Kings, DBN GoGo, Kelvin MoMo at SummerStage Central Park
- Lara Downes, Roseanne Cash, Christian McBride at Brooklyn Bridge Park
- Anaka, Hold On, Fire, Tempest City, Prom Juice at the Gramercy Theatre
- Tomb Mold, Horrendous, Final Resting Place at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at le Poisson Rouge
- CG5 at Racket NYC
- Les Dudek at the Iridium
- Jenni Muldaur at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- harris w. Kenny Sharp, Ian Ross Cohen & Dorian Marsh, Ross Newhouse at the Sultan Room
- Britton & the Sting at the Amph at Little Island
- Rare DM, shallowhalo, Darla Dean Lewis at Elsewhere Zone One
- Little Hag, Krissanthemum, Lollirot, Emmannuel and the Unlimited Unconsciousness at Baby’s All Right
- Justin Vivian Bond at the Glade at Little Island
- Steven Chelliah at the Cutting Room
- Friend, Shred Flintstone, Hifi at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Stigmatics, Stop Calling Me Frank, the Wraycyclers, the Upper Hand at the Parkside Lounge
- The Idolizers, the Falling Out, the Implosions at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Aux Blood, Clone at Tompkins Square Park
- Sue Your Landlord, Ava Raiin, Kira Skye, Minaxi, Hit at 18th Ward Brewing
- Faith NYC at Barbès
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Seth Kessel at Skinny Dennis
- Milo Z at Arthur’s Tavern
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band with Michael Hill & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
Sunday, July 28
- Iration, Pepper, Denm, Artikal Sound System at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Integrity, Earth Crisis, Deadguy, Scarab, All 4 All at Terminal 5
- Lady Lamb, Sun June at the Rockaway Hotel
- Sidonie, Balkan Paradise Orchestra, Lau Noah at SummerStage Central Park
- SiR, Zacari, Davion Farris at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Los Van Van at the Damrosch Park Bandshell
- The Murder City Devils, Terminator at Webster Hall
- The Pat Travers Band at the Iridium
- Previous Industries at Elsewhere Zone One
- Britton & the Sting at the Amph at Little Island
- Peter Collins at City Winery NYC
- A Giant Dog aboard the Liberty Belle
- Justin Vivian Bond at the Glade at Little Island
- Liz Hopkins at the Bitter End
- The Puma Perl Band, Joff Wilson & Friends, Dina Regine at the Francis Kite Club
- Captain Ronzo & Heidi at Rockwood Music Hall
- The Ruminators at Rockwood Music Hall
- Iconicide, Cortisol, Dead Crew, Obscene Humanity, Dementa at Tompkins Square Park
- Jacob Kirschenbaum at Pangea Front Lounge
- Adam Najemian at Book Club Bar
- Traditional Irish Seisiún at the 11th St. Bar
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern