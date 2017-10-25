The AQ Staff have compiled the ultimate Halloween playlist to blast this Halloween and experience all its creepy pleasures. Use it as a guideline when sorting your own, or listen to our extended version on Spotify through our site’s homepage!

This Is Halloween – Marilyn Manson (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult Ghostbuster – Ray Parker Jr. Dracula – Rob Zombie Halloween – Misfits Voodoo – Godsmack The Munsters – Jacki Marshall Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs Enter Sandman – Metallica Thriller – Michael Jackson Nightmare – Avenged Sevenfold Pet Sematary – Ramones Time Warp – Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween – Helloween Running’ With The Devil – Van Halen The Addams Family Theme – Vic Mizzy Witchy Woman – Eagles Dead Man’s Party – Oingo Boingo Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt Kickers