The Ultimate Halloween Playlist

October 25, 2017

The AQ Staff have compiled the ultimate Halloween playlist to blast this Halloween and experience all its creepy pleasures. Use it as a guideline when sorting your own, or listen to our extended version on Spotify through our site’s homepage!

  1. This Is Halloween – Marilyn Manson
  2. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
  3. Ghostbuster – Ray Parker Jr.
  4. Dracula – Rob Zombie
  5. Halloween – Misfits
  6. Voodoo – Godsmack
  7. The Munsters – Jacki Marshall
  8. Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper
  9. Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  10. Enter Sandman – Metallica
  11. Thriller – Michael Jackson
  12. Nightmare – Avenged Sevenfold
  13. Pet Sematary – Ramones
  14. Time Warp – Rocky Horror Picture Show
  15. Halloween – Helloween
  16. Running’ With The Devil – Van Halen
  17. The Addams Family Theme – Vic Mizzy
  18. Witchy Woman – Eagles
  19. Dead Man’s Party – Oingo Boingo
  20. Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt Kickers

October 25, 2017

Fall Out Boy: The Mania's Kicking In

