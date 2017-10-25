The AQ Staff have compiled the ultimate Halloween playlist to blast this Halloween and experience all its creepy pleasures. Use it as a guideline when sorting your own, or listen to our extended version on Spotify through our site’s homepage!
- This Is Halloween – Marilyn Manson
- (Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
- Ghostbuster – Ray Parker Jr.
- Dracula – Rob Zombie
- Halloween – Misfits
- Voodoo – Godsmack
- The Munsters – Jacki Marshall
- Feed My Frankenstein – Alice Cooper
- Heads Will Roll – Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Enter Sandman – Metallica
- Thriller – Michael Jackson
- Nightmare – Avenged Sevenfold
- Pet Sematary – Ramones
- Time Warp – Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Halloween – Helloween
- Running’ With The Devil – Van Halen
- The Addams Family Theme – Vic Mizzy
- Witchy Woman – Eagles
- Dead Man’s Party – Oingo Boingo
- Monster Mash – Bobby “Boris” Pickett & The Crypt Kickers