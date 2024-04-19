Dark Force Fest 2024: This Weekend in Parsippany!

It feels like the gothic and industrial underground has been gaining prominence again in America in recent times, especially last year with events like Cruel World, Cold Waves, and Mechanismus and a large number of veteran and newer artists on the road including Sisters Of Mercy, Front Line Assembly, Twin Tribes, The Cure, and Night Club.

And now this weekend, the second annual Dark Force Fest, presented by Vampire Freaks, will take over the entire Sheraton in Parsippany, New Jersey. Yes, this is one of the famed Sheraton Tara castle hotels, which seems like an appropriate venue for the 37 bands, 100+ vendors, and legions of fans who will take it over in a three-day celebration of dark music of many varieties; April 19-21.

Top billed acts across the three days include six veteran acts: EBM bands Nitzer Ebb and Leæther Strip on Friday night; industrial rockers Stabbing Westward and digital hardcore/industrial metal purveyors Rabbit Junk on Saturday night; and darkwave group The Cruxshadows and Norwegian goth-industralists on Sunday night. There will also be newer talent like Vision Video, Creux Lies, and Priest hitting the two stages throughout the weekend, among many others.

Beyond the music, there will many spooky cool events including the Villains Costume Ball, Rainbows In The Dark LGBTQ+ panel, gothic trivia, gothic belly dancing, an industrial dance class, and, of course, karaoke. There will also be VIP meet and greets for Leæther Strip, Nitzer Ebb, Stabbing Westward, and the Cruxshadows.

One-day ticket prices range from $40 to $75 depending on the day, a Saturday-Sunday ticket costs $94, while a weekend ticket runs $199. These prices do not include taxes and fees, but those are listed with ticket prices.

Check out the schedule here.