Black Friday 2017: Record Store Day Picks

With the holidays slowly creeping in, so is that time old question: What gift should I give? If you have a music-lover in your life, AQ has made the decision easy. Get your holiday shopping done early – and for a bargain – with these Black Friday Record Store Day deals! Below, ten of Black Friday’s standout releases are broken down for you.



Chuck Berry – The London Chuck Berry Sessions (Brookvale Records)

Two sides, studio and live; eight songs, studio and live. An RSD exclusive release, Chuck Berry’s studio and live recordings were first taken and put out as a LP 45 years ago. It’s a special album for it includes iconic, live chanting of “We Want Chuck!” from the crowd, on top of including Berry’s first and only song to hit No. 1 in the US and the UK, “My Ding-a-ling.” This record, The London Chuck Berry Sessions, is approximately 45 minutes of pure rock and roll coming from the year 1972 and is thankfully being released for RSD Black Friday, so pick up your copy fast.

Paul McCartney – Holidays Rule (Capitol Records)

To bring some more Christmas spirit your way, Paul McCartney worked with RSD to release two exclusive, limited edition 7” vinyl records. Both editions have an A side — that features Sir Paul’s classic “Wonderful Christmastime” backed up by The Roots — but the B side on the red vinyl release differs from the green vinyl release. The red vinyl has a B side with Norah Jones’ live performance of “Peace,” and the green vinyl has a B side with The Decemberists’ “Jesus Christ.” You just might have to purchase both, but nobody will complain if you do.

Sublime – 40 Oz. To Freedom (Gasoline Alley)

It’s hard to believe that Sublime’s debut ska-punk record, 40 Oz. To Freedom, is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. The album that defined the start band — not just because of it’s notable sun logo — is being re-released by Geffen Records on two LP picture discs; one of them, of course, donning that sun logo. Popular hits, such as “Date Rape,” and fan favorites, such as “What Happened,” are on this 22-track album. This album is vital for any Sublime fan and will take you back to the beginning of the late Bradley Nowell’s career.

The Turtles – Turtles ’66 (Manifesto)

This RSD Limited Run is worth the trip to your local record store, because nine out of 12 songs that are on the record have never before been released in MONO. The Turtles had hits in the ‘60s that garnered them a large group of fans that have stuck with them to this day. The “Happy Together” tour is run by The Turtles and comes around every year filling venues such as the BergenPAC. If you haven’t caught the duo and have wanted to hear their several Top 40 pop hit, Turtles ‘66 LP on vinyl is the gift to get for you friends, your family, or yourself.

Cheap Trick, Christmas Christmas (BMLG)

Soon to be your go-to holiday season album, Cheap Trick’s Christmas Christmas includes timeless Christmas classics such as “Silent Night” and “Run Rudolph Run,” as well as three original holiday songs. It may be hard to imagine, but this new album is the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ first ever Christmas album. We’re lucky that it’s come just in time for Black Friday and the holiday season, so it can be purchased on vinyl for the very first time.

The Doors – Absolutely Live (Rhino/Elektra)

Live albums are a staple in anyone’s collection of their favorite artist and The Doors are no exception. Their first live album, Absolutely Live, was originally released in 1970 and features live recordings from their concert from that year and the year before: the peak of their success. Only a few thousand copies of this re-mastered, re-released two disc LP are available as a “RSD First” release this Black Friday. The midnight blue vinyl will rotate under the needle and mercilessly emit the beautiful voice of Jim Morrison as he sings “Five to One,” “Celebration of the Lizard,” and many more career-making Doors songs.

The NOTORIOUS B.I.G – Hypnotize (Bad Boy Records)

Rolling Stone has placed this song at No. 30 on their list of the 50 Greatest Rap Songs of All-Time, and it was the fifth song to become number one by an artist that was not alive. It was just a week after Hypnotize’s original release in 1997 when Notorious B.I.G was murdered. His untimely death left a hole in the music industry, but his legacy still lived on. This song is being made available as a RSD First Release as a 12” record on special edition orange/black vinyl for it’s 20th anniversary.

Janis Joplin – Janis Joplin’s Greatest Hits (Legacy Records)

Janis Joplin is the epitome of passion. Her music and her performances all felt intimate as they showcased her ability to write songs, sing them, and prove to the world that she was a force to be reckoned with. She still is a force to be reckoned with, and her Greatest Hits collection being released as a RSD exclusive for the first time in 27 years only solidifies that. The inspirational LP is being released on vinyl that is the color of green smoke just for RSD Black Friday 2017, so you don’t want to pass this up, because it might be another 20 plus years until this legendary album is available again.



Preservation Hall Jazz Band – Run Stop & Drop! (Legacy Records)

All true fans of the jazz genre know that jazz music and New Orleans go hand-in-hand. If a third hand could be thrown into that mix, it would be the Preservation Hall; a venue that is the home to the appropriately named, beyond talented Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group notoriously performs nightly at the venue and puts on a powerful show that you, too, can get in on with this special RSD exclusive release. You can listen to the show recorded this summer at Preservation Hall on 12” vinyl and feel the eternal force of New Orleans-style jazz in your own home.

Game of Thrones – Game of Thrones: Music from the HBO Series (WaterTower Music)

Calling all Game of Thrones fans! Currently filming its eighth season, music from the Emmy Award-winning HBO television series will now be available as a RSD exclusive release. The LP features the intense, memorable score by Ramin Djawadi from season seven, but on a collectible picture disc that you can’t find anywhere else. Therefore, making it worth your trip out into the chaotic crowds on Black Friday, and the perfect addition to any G.O.T. fan’s collection.