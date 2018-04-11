Renowned Leader, Writer, Artist: Reverend Shawn Amos

by Melanie Wedemeier

Community leader, writer, and critically acclaimed soul/blues artist, The Reverend Shawn Amos, will be in NJ and NYC for several performances from April 18-21. Drawing inspiration from Freedom Songs of the Civil Rights Movement, as well as personal experiences, Amos reflects on the divided state of the country in his latest release The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down. Insightful and wise, Amos is also an excellent live performer. In his YouTube series, Kitchen Table Blues, he demonstrates his commitment to keeping the musical tradition alive by performing live in an intimate, down-to-earth kitchen table setting. Calling upon unity within society, Amos’ songs are purposeful and abundant in truth. For tickets to his Asbury Park and New York City shows, visit shawnamos.com/tour.

Inside The “Rocktopia” Premiere Party

by Bryan Reesman

Broadway’s latest concert sensation, Rocktopia combines classical and classic rock tunes in a lively blend by combining rock and opera singers, a rock band with a small orchestra and a large choir, and it has been connecting with its audience in a big way. You may have seen their PBS special recently. The biggest highlights of the show are the Pink Floyd/Muse medley, along with the pairing of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody In Blue” with Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The Aquarian attended the opening night party on March 27. Pat Monahan from Train was their first guest singer, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister appears April 9 to 15, and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick closes out the six-week run between April 23 and 29.

Heavy Metal/Mariachi Quintet Hits Debonair Music Hall

by Melanie Wedemeier

The world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band — yes you read that right — Metalachi is performing at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ. Extremely creative as well as unique, the band draws inspiration from KISS, GWAR, and Rob Zombie, to create outrageous stage shows, while seamlessly blending two opposing genres. Featured on America’s Got Talent, CNN’s Great Big Story, National Geographic, Rolling Stone en Español — for their raucous humor, innovative musical talent — and their attention-grabbing stage performances, Metalachi is a spectacle that should not be missed. This five-piece, classically trained mariachi, brother-sister ensemble is “fused together with the power of heavy metal.” Metalachi truly lives up to their name, giving fans a show of mariachi blended with metal classics from Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, and Slayer. Tickets for their April 18 show are available at debonairmusichall.showare.com.