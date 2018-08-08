If there’s one thing I can say about today Asbury Park, It’s that there’s no shortage of entertainment options throughout the entire town. Main Street has Clancy’s Tavern, which although is out of town, is close enough to count and offers excellent local acts as well as guitar stars, such as Oz Noy. Then, of course, you have The Saint further down on Main Street. The Saint always has blended local and national talent and is one of the town’s greatest success stories to date. Cookman Ave. has a plethora of eateries that feature live music. The Brickwall has had live music for years, and then there’s House of Independents, which offers a great combination of original local acts and national bands and performers for just about every music lover in the statute.

Pat Schiavino’s Art629, which is an art house, also features live music frequently, and Holdfast Records offer their own distinct shows (and record sales) and Asbury Music Park Music Foundation — which sponsors events at their private room as well as all over town. And then you get down onto Ocean Ave. where you have the world-famous Stone Pony and their Summer Stage offerings, as well as inside stage bands all year long. Kyle Brendle gives so many up and coming acts a shot at that famous stage, and he should be commended for doing so. Back in the day, it didn’t happen as much, and it’s a much-needed change. The Wonder Bar, McLoone’s, Langosta, Asbury Park Yacht Club and so many, many more. But this week I want to focus on a little place up on the north end inside the Convention Hall and outside the bar called The Anchor’s Bend.

The Anchor’s Bend in Asbury Park has long been an establishment that fosters original music and hometown ideas for their patrons. From local shows featuring area musicians, to intelligent and well-thought-out plans for bringing new fans into the town, The Anchor’s Bend is on top of their game. Located inside the Convention Hall Center, The Anchor’s Bend mixes seaside views, music, and food in one of the choicest areas on the Asbury Boardwalk.

Some of the more exciting things they do are nights like Tiki Tuesday where ‘Aloha Attire’ is encouraged. They also feature Tiki Brunch featuring Slowey & The Boats, as well as many other themed nights featuring original bands, such as Predator Dub Assassins.

And one of their yearly undertakings is the “Halfway 2 Mardi Gras”. This year marks their sixth year doing this festival, and the success rate has been fantastic to date. So, it gives me great pleasure to announce The Anchor’s Bend Sixth Annual ‘Half Way 2 Mardi Gras’, a free Mardi Gras concert on the beach at The Anchor’s Bend in Asbury Park, NJ! This year’s celebration features NOLA’s own New Orleans Suspects, and takes place on Tuesday, August 7th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (21+ only admitted).

Fans can expect a fantastic performance from the New Orleans Suspects, described as “a master class in The Big Easy.” Attracting thousands of fans coast to coast, the band’s chemistry is undeniable to fans and fellow musicians alike and are known as NOLA’s best super-groups. Featuring drummer Willie Green (of Neville Brothers, Grateful Dead, Edie Brickell, and Bob Dylan), guitarist Jake Eckhert (Dirty Dozen, John Mooney), CR Gruver on keys (Outformation, Angie Aparo) and Jeff Watkins on sax (James Brown Band, Joss Stone), this supergroup boasts talent of the highest degree, with a live performance to match.

The Anchor’s Bend is a restaurant and bar located in the Arcade of Convention Hall at 1300 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712. The beach stage is situated to the north of Convention Hall. You can get your fill of craft beers, custom drinks, and food, food, and more food while watching some of the country’s best entertainment mere feet from the Atlantic Ocean.

One of the individuals behind this wild offering is Madison Marquette’s own Edward Maier. Maire may be a new name to many in town, but truth be told he’s put in some good time getting himself to his current position with Madison Marquette. He used to manage shore clubs, such as The Wonder Bar, and he’s manned the helm of his own production company ElmThree Productions for several years. When Madison Marquette gave him the position of event coordinator, Maire began to come into his own reality. He produces a multi-series of concerts on the beach at Anchor’s Bend (including Halfway 2 Mardi Gras) as well as a series called Jam in the Sand featuring music as diverse as country, jazz, and blues. By the way, I should mention that all these shows are free.

The Anchor’s Bend Sixth Annual Halfway 2 Mardi Gras kicks off on August 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (only 21 and over) down at the north end of Asbury Park inside and out of Convention Hall.

For more information on The Anchor’s Bend and their Sixth Annual Halfway 2 Mardi Gras show, head over to HalfWay2MardiGras.com and find out the info you need to be there for this surefire hit series.