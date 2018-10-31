The Heart of Saturday Night

Master Song-Stylist Pat Guadagno brings the head-scratching, mind-bending, brilliance of Tom Waits to the Algonquin stage, with the blood and whiskey-stained music of one of the most deviant and provocative artists of our time.

The Oscar-nominated, Grammy award-winning, self-proclaimed “Role model for the marginalized and misunderstood,” Tom Waits recorded 27 groundbreaking albums during a career that spans five decades.

Follow the misadventures of Cigar Chewin’ Charlie, Jimmy the Harp and The Pock Mark Kid through theatrical tales of bungled romance, late-night diners and early morning cold fronts, delivered with passion and reverence by Pat Guadagno, and special guest, Lisa Sherman.

A pre-show performance of original music by award-winning singer-songwriter, Peter Myers and his band will set the tone to celebrate an evening of innovative, unique music, as the music of Tom Waits cuts through the night like a Cleveland-bound Greyhound straight to the heart of Saturday night.

The show takes place at The Algonquin Theater on Saturday, Nov. 17 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. For more information on Pat Guadagno, head over to PatGuadagno.club.

Max Weinberg Brings Unique “Jukebox” Concept To Gruinin Center

Following Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s hugely successful The River Tour 2016-2017, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer, Max Weinberg, announced a new touring concept for the small venue: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. At 7 p.m. on Sunday, No. 18, Weinberg will present this truly interactive experience at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts.

Weinberg invites the audience to create in real time the set list he and his crack four-piece group will play that night. Guests choose from a video menu of over 200 songs — everything from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band’s biggest hits — and hear the group play them the way they want to listen to them played!

The driving rhythmic force propelling The E Street Band for 43 years, Weinberg is also known for his 17-year stint as the bandleader and comedic foil to talk show host Conan O’Brien, and is the only musician in history to make the leap from a starring role in one of the world’s iconic rock groups to leading his eponymous band on NBC’s “Late Night” and “The Tonight Show.”

Throughout his 50-year professional career, Weinberg has played with some of the biggest and most diverse names in music, including James Brown, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, BB King, Tony Bennett, Ringo Starr, John Fogerty, Stevie Winwood, Sheryl Crow, and Isaac Hayes.

In 2009, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performed the halftime show at Super Bowl 43, to the largest audience ever recorded for that event. Weinberg also has the distinction of being the drummer on the two biggest-selling rock albums in history: Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” and Meatloaf’s “Bat Out Of Hell.”

Tickets to the upcoming concert are $42-$55, and can be purchased online at grunincenter.org; by phone at 732-255-0500; or in person at the Grunin Center Box Office, Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A Gold Circle VIP Private Meet and Greet is available for $115 per person. 92.7 WOBM is the official media sponsor of the 2018-2019 Grunin Center Season. The Grunin Center is located on the OCC Main Campus, College Drive, Toms River, NJ.

#iVoted Partners With Music Venues Nationwide Offering Ticket Giveaways To Fans Who Can Show A Selfie From Outside Their Polling Place On Nov. 6

#iVoted, the massive voter turnout initiative founded by manager/entrepreneur Emily White, Pat Sansone of Wilco, and Madison House’s Mike Luba, has activated 78 venues nationwide to reward fans who vote Nov. 6 for fans who show a selfie from outside of their polling place with tickets and non-alcoholic drinks. More artists and venues have been adding their names to the list daily in the lead up to the elections.

Confirmed artists performing at participating venues in 32 states include Acid Dad, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Chase Atlantic, Sabrina Claudio, Dawes, Mike Doughty of Soul Coughing, Drive-By Truckers, EDEN, Fishbone, Fucked Up, Ghostland Observatory, Good Charlotte, Haken, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Iceage, Iron & Wine, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Kiiara, Like Pacific, Living Colour, Low Cut Connie, Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Playboi Carti, Jessie Reyez, Amanda Seales, Ty Segall, Todd Snider, J.D. Souther, Superchunk, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Suitcase Junket, Toro y Moi, Underoath, Valley Lodge, Yelle, and Yellow Days. “I continue to be blown away by the music industry’s response to #iVoted. I know as well as anyone how much artists and industry folks are hit up for asks, so to see such busy and amazing folks come together in this way means a lot and makes a huge impact,” says White

A full list of participating venues and other details can be found at

ivotedconcerts.com.