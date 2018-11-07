Nobody’s Fool

Classy and Trashy Sisters Square Off in Fish-Out-of-Water Comedy

Danica (Tika Sumpter) and Tanya (Tiffany Haddish) may have been raised by the same mother (Whoopi Goldberg), but they’re still as different as night and day. The former is a successful businesswoman who was recently promoted to Vice President of a leading, Madison Avenue advertising firm. By contrast, the latter has spent the last five years behind bars while her sis was climbing the corporate ladder.

Against her better judgment, Danica decides to take Tanya under her wing when she’s paroled. So, she not only lets the hot ghetto mess move into her upscale crib but helps her land a gig as a barista at a trendy coffee shop.

Trouble is, the prison-hardened Tanya is so rough around the edges that she has no idea how to behave in polite society. Consequently, she can often be found cursing, flirting, menacing and hurling racial slurs behind the counter indiscriminately.

Tanya should thank her lucky stars that her gentlemanly boss, Frank (Omari Hardwick), has a crush on her sister. Otherwise, her job might be in jeopardy. Too bad Danica’s already in a relationship with a shady character (Mehcad Brooks) she’s never met and has only interacted with over the internet, or she might give Mr. Right a chance.

Thus unfolds Nobody’s Fool, a fish-out-of-water comedy written and directed by Tyler Perry. Tyler’s films invariably feature a sassy, trash-talking sister, whether played by him in drag as Madea or, as in this case, by an actual actress, the irrepressible Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish has been hotter than a pistol since stealing every scene in Girls Trip a year ago. Since then, she’s hosted Saturday Night Live and co-starred in Uncle Drew, The Oath and Night School.

The problem with Nobody’s Fool is that it feels like Tiffany briefly parachuted in to do her crude shtick and split without worrying about developing any chemistry with the rest of the cast. Yes, she is the comedienne of the moment and, if all you’re looking for is her coarse act, there’s plenty of that lowbrow fare to enjoy.

But when Haddish is not lighting up the screen with her over-the-top antics, what’s left is just a predictable, poorly-plotted, Tyler Perry morality play.

Fair (1 star)

Rated R for sexuality, drug use, ethnic slurs and pervasive profanity

Running time: 110 minutes

Production Studio: Tyler Perry Studios / BET Films / Paramount Players

Studio: Paramount Pictures

OPENING THIS WEEK

For movies opening Nov. 9, 2018

WIDE RELEASES

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (R for violence, profanity, sexuality and nudity) Reboot of the film franchise inspired by the late Stieg Larsson’s trilogy of suspense thrillers revolves around a veteran journalist (Sverrir Gudnason) and young computer hacker (Claire Foy) caught in a web of espionage, corruption and cybercrime. With Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield and Stephen Merchant.

The Grinch (PG for brief rude humor) Animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ children’s classic about a bad-tempered grouch (Benedict Cumberbatch) who masquerades as Santa Claus in order to steal Christmas. Narrated by Pharrell, and featuring the voicework of Rashida Jones, Angela Lansbury and SNL’s Kenan Thompson.

Overlord (R for profanity, graphic violence, disturbing images and brief sexuality) World War II horror flick about an advance team of American paratroopers who encounter both Nazis and zombies when dropped behind enemy lines a few hours before D-Day. Co-starring Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Jacob Anderson and Bokeem Woodbine.

INDEPENDENT & FOREIGN FILMS

Chef Flynn (Unrated) Fine dining documentary chronicling the culinary exploits of master chef Flynn McGarry, a precocious 10-year-old who serves sumptuous feasts for gourmets in his living room with the help of classmates.

The Front Runner (R for profanity and sexual references) Political biopic revisiting the 1988 presidential campaign of Democrat Gary Hart (Hugh Jackman) who dropped out of the race after being caught having an extramarital affair with former Miss South Carolina Donna Rice (Sara Paxton). With Vera Farmiga as Lee Hart, Michael Crider as Bob Dole, Spencer Garrett as Bob Woodward, Alfred Molina as Ben Bradlee, and Braden Bunch as Tom Brokaw.

Lez Bomb (Unrated) Out-of-the-closet comedy about a young woman (Jenna Laurenzo) whose family finds out she’s gay when she brings her girlfriend (Caitlin Mehner) home for Thanksgiving. Cast includes Bruce Dern, Cloris Leachman, Kevin Pollak and Steve Guttenberg.

Narcissister Organ Player (Unrated) Brooklyn-based, performance artist Narcissister wrote, directed and stars in this loving tribute to her late mother.

Pimp (Unrated) Inner-city saga revolving around a female pimp (Keke Palmer) exploiting a stable of prostitutes working the streets of a rough ‘hood. With Vanessa Morgan, Aunjanue Ellis and DMX.

River Runs Red (Unrated) Vigilante thriller about a judge (Taye Diggs) who, with the help of another grieving father (George Lopez), exacts revenge on the corrupt cops (Luke Hemsworth and Gianni Capaldi) who killed his son. With John Cusack, RJ Mitte and Jennifer Tao.

They Fight (Unrated) Boxing biopic about Walt Manigan, legendary coach and mentor to many aspiring, young pugilists in a popular after-school program in Washington D.C.