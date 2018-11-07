TILTED—Brick, NJ

A few weeks ago while I was working a Paul Stanley from Kiss event at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, I ran into someone that I’ve run into many times, but now I’m not sure if I ever wrote about his band before. I ran into Steve Cavico, guitarist for the band Tilted. Steve stopped me at the Wentworth Gallery and remembered me as the bass player for the band Rahway. He told me that Tilted and Rahway have played shows together, but I think it had to be before I got into the band. Anyway, Steve told me that Tilted has a new single coming out this month called “The World Is On Fire.” I decided to check out Tilted’s most recent EP, Never Too Late, featuring the songs “You’re Outta Time,” “Every Time I See You…It Rains,” “Kingdom Come” and the title-track. These songs leave you curious to hear the new single, “The World Is on Fire.”

According to their bio, Tilted was born at the Jersey Shore back in 2009. They started their journey as a hard rock cover band influenced by bands like KISS (obviously), AC/DC, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, and Metallica, just to name a few. It wasn’t until Tilted added a few originals to their setlist that clubs started to take notice, which led to regular gigs at the Red Lion in Brick, NJ, Cranberries in Manchester, NJ, The Landmark Tavern in Sayreville, NJ, and The Dugout Pub in Staten Island, NY. As their original repertoire grew more popular, Tilted proceeded to land bigger gigs at venues like the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, as well as the “home of original music”, the Brighton Bar in Long Branch. In 2012, Tilted became serious about their original songwriting and put together a new lineup introducing lead singer, WiL Deehan and in 2015, welcomed bassist, Andrew Deehan. Tilted was led by the powerful riffs and guitar leads of founding member Steve Cavico and the thundering drums of original member Tommy Deehan. Tilted ended up composing a number of fresh and powerful new songs. With all of these new original songs, Tilted headed back to the Jersey shore once again becoming regular staples at the Brighton Bar, opening up for national acts like Hookers and Blow (ft. Dizzy Reed of Guns ‘N’ Roses), Anvil, Corky Laing (from Mountain) and Tantric. Tilted also opened for well-known bands like Prophet and Judas Priestess at the Stone Pony. As 2017 approached, Tilted played their first show at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville opening for Udo Dirkschneider from Accept, which led to another stint opening for Jersey’s own Skid Row! These were some of the biggest shows for Tilted to date. My bud, Tom Hanley has even featured Tilted on the WRAT as the Jersey Rock Band of the week, which included a 3-night interview and 3 of their songs played on the Central Jersey rock station, a triumphant feat for the band! Keep an ear out for “The World Is On Fire” or download it now at TiltedOnline.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud, Angel Vivaldi has teamed up with extremely hot shredder from Alice Cooper’s band, Nita Strauss for The Guitar Collective tour that makes a pit stop at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on Nov. 21. Also performing this show is Jacky Vincent and Etherius. I love watching artists grow and Angel is one that I’m happy to have seen from the beginning. When I ran into out at NAMM in Anaheim back in January, Angel gave me a huge hug and thanked me for all of the years of support. Now, that’s appreciation! For more on Angel Vivaldi, visit AngelVivaldiOfficial.com.

My pals at New Day Dawn have finally released their new CD, Shine. It has a pretty pink cover with a photo of Dawn from behind. In the CDs centerfold, the band put together a scrapbook of photos from their shows that their fans sent in. For your copy of Shine and for more info on New Day Dawn, visit Facebook.com/NewDayDawn.

And finally, my brothers from Robots and Monsters did something pretty cool. They put a heavy metal and hardcore spin on Elvis Costello’s classic song “Pump It Up,” which they recorded at Freedom Soundworks in Levittown, NY with Jast Collum as part of the Classics vs. Classics covers compilation CD, featuring five awesome bands covering iconic hardcore songs and rock tunes from previous decades. Sales of the CD go to Freedom Soundworks, a nonprofit organization focused on audio production for all varieties of musicians and musical genres, so they can continue to subsidize production costs to make high-quality recording accessible to all. To hear Robots and Monsters version of the Elvis Costello classic, “Pump It Up,” visit RobertsAndMonsters.net.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

11/7—Kurt Travis/Brent Walsh/Makari/Televangelist/In Angles/MyNewHeroin—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/9—Steve Bello—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/9—Electric Sensei Album Release with Crust/Jean Pool/Donde Estamos—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/10—Anthems for Autumn/Elefantkiller/N.A.S.H./NUSE/Elephant Talk/One With Machine—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/10—Lieder—Pianos, NYC

11/10—Vasco/Violent Island/Owl Kill/A Midnight Tragedy—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/10—New Theory—Strength and Honor MC, Red Bank, NJ

11/11—Halcyon Way/Pychoprism/Bryk—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/11—Emery—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/14—MC Lars/I Fight Dragons—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/15—worldsucks/Bury the Empire—Century, Philadelphia, PA

11/16—Borgo Pass/Trendkill/Half Ton Session—Mr. Beery’s, Bethpage, NY

11/17—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors/Tempt—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/18—Surprise of the Century/Tula Vera/Pheller/Junkanoo—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/21—Angel Vivaldi/Nita Strauss/Jacky Vincent/Etherius—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/23—Shutter/The Last Martyr/ Mind Hazard // Dumpweed // Impavid—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

11/25—Castle Black/MootPoint/G3neralAssembly—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/27—RAVEN/Mobile Deathcamp/Vision Serpent/Marcazo—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/1—Ted Poley/Rock Kandy/Rocco Fury’s American Angel/Neil Thomas of White Tiger—Dingbatz, NJ