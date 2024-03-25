Shadows Fall Celebrated a Milestone Anniversary… & We Were There

We were looking forward to this particular show for the entirety of 2024 thus far, and as soon as it came, we realized it still was going to exceed our expectations. From start to end, Shadows Fall and the metal community around the legacy act had a grip on us. Mosh pits were opened, memories were both made and shared, crowdsurfing went down, and the “rager” that Brian Fair predicted Starland Ballroom would host came to total fruition. It was everything; 20 years of The War Within plus fan favorites and a promise to keep these high energy rock moments going.

The below gallery from Anthony Vito Cosentino highlights all of that through eye-catching still photos that you have to see to believe… unless you, too, were in the audience on March 16 for this show.

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino