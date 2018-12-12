Holiday Gift Guide 2018 Arts Weekly December 12, 2018 Buzz, Features It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again, and no matter how or what you celebrate, chances are you’ll be trying to grab some gifts for the special people (or pets!) in your life. Luckily, The Aquarian Weekly has you covered! These items are staff-tested and approved, and bound to help you find the perfect gift. (Prices are accurate as of press time on the manufacturers’ websites and Amazon.com.) Layout 1 ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 4 Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website you MUST enable javascript to be able to comment