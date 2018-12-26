Telegraph Hill Records – Compilation and Live Shows

I’ve tried to cover just about everything that goes on in our shore area, and that includes record labels that concentrate on promoting local acts and performers that have been making their mark in the area and beyond. Names that I’ve covered here include MOTO Records, Little Dickman Records, Good Eye Records, Sniffling Indie Kids, The Bouncing Souls Pete Steinkoph’s Chunksaah Records, and the fine folks over at Lakehouse Music and their bevy of services. There are also a couple I’ve yet to mention such as Capacitator Records and today’s subject Telegraph Hill Records.

Telegraph Hill Records is an essential addition for the Asbury Park music community, which has experienced tremendous growth in the past several years.

Andrew Oliva tells me, “Telegraph Hill Record is an underground proponent of the Asbury Park Music Scene for years, we have stepped out to the forefront to represent premier talent by producing, distributing, and promoting music on a large scale. Telegraph Hill Records exists to help develop the Jersey Shore music community by increasing its visibility in the broader music market through honing in the Asbury Sound — a small town feel, taking up a larger sonic space — with artists pushing outside the traditional realm of local music.

“Founded by Joe Pomarico, President & Producer, Telegraph Hill Records has evolved into a dynamic structure for current and future investments with an organizational outcome of progressing recognized and talented artists into a diverse range of markets. Matthew Fernicola, Vice President & Producer, provides a deep understanding of songwriting, performance, arranging, and studio recording — adding exceptional professional value to the label.

“The duo has produced a range of detail-oriented projects, from developing young acts and finding a direction for their sound to working with established industry veterans to push their sound to new heights. Through Pomarico’s grassroots leadership and extensive early music industry experience, Telegraph Hill Records has tapped into a growing network of emerging talent.”

The team at Telegraph Hill is varied and talented. From head-honcho Joe Pomarico, to staff such as Stephanie Chichetti, Kristen Costa, Kristen Spruch and Keith Egan, each member is an integral part of the whole picture, and the machine is a smooth-running operation with each doing his or her job to perfection.

Telegraph Hill’s latest project is a compilation of New Jerseys finest bands and performers. They are releasing a collection of Asbury Park artists, Telegraph Hill Records Volume 1, which will be available on all digital streaming platforms on Dec. 28, 2018, with a two-night celebration. The 2nd annual What A Wonderful Year 2K18 in the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, N.J. on Friday, Dec. 28 and Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. Both nights are jam-packed with eight artists each night, hosted by The Burns and headlining performances from Lowlight (Friday) and Shady Street Show Band featuring Des and the Swagmatics (Saturday).

Telegraph Hill Records Volume 1 will feature 13 songs by many different artists working with the label. All the music was written and performed by the artists, produced and recorded by Telegraph Hill Records. Each song will be released as singles for the artists through major digital outlets such as Spotify and Apple Music and featured all in one playlist. At the event, Telegraph will also be taking limited edition Vinyl orders.

Several artists will perform their brand-new digital singles, including “I’ll Be Back” by The Burns, “Burkhalter” by Lowlight, “Should Have Called You Up (Last Night)” by Bobby Mahoney, “Back To Blue” by Des and the Swagmatics. There will be tons of Telegraph jams on stage both nights. Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the door, open to the public. For more Information on Telegraph records releases, shows and other events, head over to telegraphhillrecords.com.







Another 90’s NYE – Stone Pony

My good friend and Aquarian supporter Christine Feola wanted to personally invite you to their fourth annual Another 90’s NYE at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park!!

The staff is genuinely excited for the show this time around. They are blurring the lines or rock ‘n’ roll with hip-hop from Asbury Park and adding a ton of female-fronted acts, opening our event for everyone in Asbury Park (only all ages New Year’s Eve event in town)!

Kick the New Year off with some of the best ‘90s acts of all time! Dark City Entertainment presents Levy & The Oaks who will take on Oasis, Black Suburbia Music Group as Wu Tang Clan, Dentist (Band) as The Cranberries, Natalie Farrell as Alanis Morissette, Avery Rose Puryear & The Thorns as Lauryn Hill and Avery Mandeville as Neutral Milk Hotel. Doors are at 8 p.m., $18 in advance, $22 at the door, all ages.

The event is called, Another 90’s NYE and it will take place at the world-famous Stone Pony on Dec. 31 in Asbury Park, N.J.