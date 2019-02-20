The Asbury Park Music & Film Festival (APMFF), taking place from April 25-28, 2019 in Asbury Park, will return for the fifth consecutive year. Ticket information for musical performances, film screenings, and panels can be found on the festival’s official website at apmff.com.

The Asbury Park Music & Film Festival is unlike any other event of its kind in that it explores and celebrates a single, and perhaps the most dramatic, aspect of cinema—the role of music in film.

Every city has its own rhythm, its own history, its own journey to greatness. For more than 100 years, Asbury Park has been a fabled music destination. From the bandstand shows of Arthur Pryor in 1904 to the more than 70 clubs which formed a cradle of rock during the ‘60s and ‘70s, Asbury Park and music are forever intertwined.

Today, the city is enjoying an artistic and economic renaissance, and music remains at the center of it all. Asbury Park is emerging stronger and more vital than ever, and the festival will help maximize its resurgence with unique music and film collaborations, attracting a diverse audience from around the region and around the world.

Last year’s festival highlights included an evening with New Jersey legend Danny DeVito, the world premiere of Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors, screenings of the Grammy-award nominated film Long Strange Trip, and musical performances from Sublime with Rome, Wyclef Jean, Govt. Mule, and Bobby Bandiera with Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir, just to name a few.

2019 will feature the legendary comedic writing and directing duo of Bobby and Peter Farrelly, who will appear at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, April 28 for a career retrospective, highlighting their mutual impact on the film industry. The evening will include an in-depth discussion, audience Q&A, and extraordinary guests.

The Farrelly Brothers have created some of the most revered comedic films in the past 25 years, including Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, Me, Myself & Irene, Shallow Hal, There’s Something About Mary, The Three Stooges, and many more. Peter Farrelly co-wrote and directed the Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated comedy-drama Green Book.

Dylan Archives IV, presented by the Bob Dylan Center, will take place on Sunday, April 28 at the House of Independents. This presentation of rare Bob Dylan performance footage has been critically-acclaimed and one of the highlights for festival attendees over the past three years.

The Paramount Theatre will host “The Gary US Bonds Unusually Big Birthday Bash” with special guests Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers on Friday, April 26. Hot Water Music will celebrate their 25th anniversary at the House of Independents and will mark the occasion by playing albums No Division and Caution in their entirety, respectively on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. Special guests include Iron Chic and Crime In Stereo. Jake Miller, along with special guests Logan Henderson and Just Seconds Apart, will also play the House of Independents stage on Friday, April 26.

APMFF will benefit the underserved children in Asbury Park, one of the most challenged youth communities in the country, by providing music education, instruments, and social connection opportunities. Funds raised through APMFF will specifically support three programs including The Hope Academy, The Hip Hop Institute, and The Asbury Park Summer Recreation Music Camp.

“The Asbury Park Music & Film Festival has become one of the most anticipated events on the calendar for enthusiasts of live music and movies,” said Tom Bernard, Co-President of Sony Pictures Classics. “The Festival’s commitment throughout the weekend goes way beyond the stage and screen. Our proudest accomplishment is the work we do to benefit the less privileged children from the city we love, Asbury Park.”

In its first four years, the festival has already welcomed many music and film heavyweights to the stage including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Van Zandt, Don Cheadle, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Warren Haynes, Michael Franti, and many more. The festival’s Board of Advisors includes some of the most influential figures in the film and music industries, led by Bernard, director and photographer Danny Clinch, and Tom Donovan (Gannett New Jersey).

In addition, Adam Block (Music Industry Executive), Josh Braun (Submarine Entertainment), Jim Dowd (NJ Devils Stanley Cup Champion), Eric Eisner (Double E Pictures), Denis Gallagher (Charliewood Pictures), Tom Jones (Halo Group), Justin Kreutzmann (Filmmaker), Annie McDonough (Falco Ink), Jeff Rosen (Manager, Bob Dylan), Rich Russo (“Anything, Anything” Radio), Bob Santelli (Grammy Museum), Shelli Sonstein (Q104.3/iHeart Media), and Michael Uslan (Film/TV Producer) serve as board members.

The 2019 Asbury Park Music & Film Festival is presented by First Atlantic Credit Union, RWJBarnabas Health, and Asbury Park Press.

About Asbury Park Music & Film Festival

The APMFF was founded with the mission to benefit the underserved youth in Asbury Park, one of the most challenged youth communities in the country. Funds raised through the APMFF support music programs for these children. Specifically, the APMFF will support three programs, including The Hope Academy Charter School, The Hip Hop Institute, and the Asbury Park Summer Recreation Music Camp. Over time, the APMFF plans to extend its reach throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties. The Festival will continue to provide music education, instruments, and social connection opportunities for children in underserved communities. For more information on the Asbury Park Film Festival, please head over to https://www.apmff.org.