Aly and AJ are more than just the blonde girls you know and love from their teenage acting roles and youthful singles like “Potential Breakup Song.” The sister duo have been killing the acting game for over a decade both together and individually. But now they are back making music and taking that aspect of the entertainment industry by storm. Their latest singles, “Don’t Go Changing” and “Church,” are dreamy, synth pop hits, and they’re taking those songs and more on the road with them. The sisters will be at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ on May 14, Irving Plaza in NYC on May 19, and the TLA in Philadelphia on May 21. For more information, head to alyandaj.com, and check back here next week for a deeper glimpse into their busy, but exhilarating lives in a very special AQ’s interview.

Unforgettable: Chromeo with a Live Band

Webster Hall’s Grand Re-opening means the acts coming through right now have a certain kind of talent and energy that will really break in the newly remodeled venue. It’s a landmark in NYC that deserves recognition, and with Chromeo coming through to put on their high-energy, highly anticipated live show, you can expect just that. On May 20, the duo will be performing alongside a live band in the historic venue. The Canadian based pair is electric—literally. They’re making EDM style music with heavy pop, soul, and funk influences which make for a truly unique and unforgettable sound and live experience. For more information on their Webster Hall concert, go to chromeo.net.

See Nita Shred

She’s been shredding on the guitar for more than 15 years and has worked with some of the most influential rockers in the world. Prior to joining Alice Cooper’s touring band five years ago, Nita Strauss started her career as a member of the all-female Iron Maiden tribute group, The Iron Maidens, and performed many of her solo songs on an array of WWE shows and special events. She’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to truly slaying a guitar solo, which means missing what she does best live at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ on May 21 would be quite the injustice if you’re even remotely a fan of rock music. For tickets, head to debonairmusichall.com.

Punk + Horror + Jersey = Fang Gang

New Jersey’s very own undead punk rock group, Fang Gang, will be releasing their debut EP this summer and AQ is ecstatic to be premiering their first single, the viciously hardcore “Blue Blood” with its pure, garage band sound and truly electric instrumentation. The band is ready to take the local scene by storm with their cheeky, true to form Misfits-style horror punk. At their can’t-miss record release show, they’ll be playing alongside Zorp, Boy Vs. Ghost, and Mikita at The Meatlocker in Montclair on May 9.