Lavender Disaster is the alternative rock band fronted by singer-songwriter Christine Bochicchio. When she was 17-years-old, Bochicchio attended Berklee College of Music—embarking on a musical journey that led to the formation of Lavender Disaster and their first single, “Bloom,’ which is now available on YouTube.

A mix of the introspective singer-songwriter aesthetic with the harder edges of grunge and nineties alternative, Bochicchio and her band offer up first person narratives of empowerment, frustration, and hope. Recently, AQ had the chance to speak with her about Lavender Disaster’s past, present, and oh-so-bright-looking future.

Can you tell us a little bit about where you’re from?

I grew up in Montville, New Jersey. I had friends who were in bands, so I went to a lot of local shows at places like The Stanhope House, The Canvas Clash, and Dingbatz. There was always so much camaraderie at those shows. I never felt judged like I did everywhere else. It was such a great outlet to have while going through the rough parts of growing up.

How long have you been performing and how did you get started?

I’ve been playing since I was about 11-years-old. I had been taking lessons in guitar, voice, piano, and theory since then, and when I was 17, I went to Berklee College of Music after graduating high school. The knowledge and experience I gained there really built my confidence in my craft. I was in a band during that time—we played around a few spots in Boston. When I graduated in 2018, I moved back to New Jersey and started Lavender Disaster!

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

I would describe our sound as angelically chaotic. We’re a mixture of beautiful tones and sounds combined with just the right amount of edge that really carves out whatever emotion is being relayed in each song. My lyrics are very conversational, as if I’m speaking directly to someone. I hope that when people hear my songs, it gives them an outlet for some of the things they may be going through or feeling.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

We just released our latest single “Bloom” in June! It’s a song I wrote my second year at Berklee. It’s really a song about not wanting to give up on a relationship despite that things aren’t going so well. It’s definitely the most upbeat song I’ve written. Recording that one was really fun. It was actually recorded live and on tape. A buddy of mine from high school, Greg Schmitt, did an amazing job on the video.

What is your writing and recording process like?

I write most of the songs on my own with my acoustic guitar, so they all start out as “acoustic versions.” I’ll write out lead sheets with the chord progressions and song form to bring to my band, and that’s when the songs really come to life. I’ve been so blessed to work with such talented musicians who hear my vision and offer up the perfect sounds that bring it all together.

Who are some of your influences?

Growing up, I’ve always been inspired by Hayley Williams of Paramore. She inspired me to take voice lessons when I was around 13-years-old. Her passion and energy during her live performance has always been a goal of mine to emulate. There’s also this up and coming artist named Lauren Ruth Ward—her sound and voice is really unique, her songs kick ass, and her live performance is so genuine. Watching performers like Hayley and Lauren do their thing with such passion reminds me of why all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes is worth it. Just to be able to get out there and sing for people and lose your mind for a little is what it’s all about for me.

What is one of your favorite memories as a performer?

I played a show with my old band at the House of Blues Foundation Room in Boston a year ago. I had booked the show and got some great local bands on the lineup: Neia Jane, as well as The Canvas Collective. All the bands were killer that night and everyone who came out had such a great time. The vibe was just so positive, and the performances were amazing. I was so proud to be a part of that night and to put it all together. I’m so excited to have more nights like that with Lavender Disaster.

What are your goals for the future?

My goal is to ultimately keep getting better. Consistent growth—I want to keep writing better songs, advancing in my technique, playing more and more shows, reaching more and more people. I want to be able to do what I love—performing—for the rest of my life.

And how about plans for 2019?

In August we’ll be releasing another single, as well as recording a new song which I’m super excited about! Both these songs have a grungier, heavier sound to them. Our single, “Bloom,” leans more towards the lavender side of things, whereas these songs lean more towards the disaster. We’re also in the process of booking shows throughout the rest of the year, hitting spots on the East Coast like Jersey, New York, and Boston.

Where can readers find your music?

Our first single, “Bloom,” is out now on all the major digital streaming platforms, and the music video is on our YouTube channel! You can also find live videos of more original songs that haven’t been released yet on our YouTube as well!

Be sure to check out more from Lavender Disaster at lavenderdisaster.com!