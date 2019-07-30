Work In Progress Heads Home

Since they burst onto Jersey’s bustling music scene in 2017, this young, six-piece rock outfit has been making a name for themselves—and not just in and around the tri-state area. Work In Progress has garnered fans across the country through releasing several singles and having played venues ranging from the iconic Troubadour in Los Angeles to the equally as iconic Stone Pony right in their home state. With inspirations like Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Green Day, and Paramore, it’s hard to find someone who can’t get on board with their authentic rock sound. For more information on their stop at Bird & Betty’s in Beach Haven on Aug. 2, visit birdandbettys.com.

Hi-Rez Brings The Personal to NYC

With the mindset that rap isn’t just a niche form of hip-hop, Brooklyn native Hi-Rez appeals to a much broader audience. Inspired by Kanye West’s notable record, The College Dropout, and compared to Post Malone and a young Jay-Z, Hi-Rez breaks the mold of modern day rap to make it an immersive, genre-defying experience. His first full-length, Humble But Hungry, dropped in 2018 and featured his most personal and most honest track to date: “We Want Change,” a song written about gun control and violence in schools during the wake of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre—not just his alma mater, but the school where two of his cousins went, and ultimately lost their lives in. Now, bringing his music back on stage means much more than before, and he’s ready to show his fans what he’s been up to and what his lyrics truly mean. You can catch him at the Mercury Lounge on Aug. 3. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Asbury Park to Host Reggae Rock Icons

Is it reggae? Is it rock? It doesn’t really matter, because whatever you label it, Rebelution’s style and sound is astoundingly unique, perfectly their own, and just stellar overall. If you don’t already know, Rebelution is just four guys out of California who went to college together. They’re friends, they’re bandmates, and they’re talented as hell. For the past 15 years, they have taken aspects of reggae and rock and morphed them together through the use of inspiring lyrics, slick melodies, and rousing musicianship. Their music brings them to the top of the Billboard Reggae charts time and time again, further proving their power and effortless style as a band. To see them live at the Stone Pony Summer Stage on Aug. 4, head to ticketmaster.com.

Bit Brigade at Saint Vitus on August 6

It’s impossible to really pinpoint who Bit Brigade remind you of, because they’re not quite like any other band. Although, maybe you can compare them to Rock Band—the video game, that is. You see, Bit Brigade performs hard rock covers of music from video games, such as The Legend of Zelda, Mega-Man II, Contra, and Duck Tales, just to name a few. The five musicians who make up this band come from their previous bands: Maserati, Cinemechanica, We Versus The Shark, Reptar, and Double Ferrari. Their individual levels of skill is there and their ear for creating a real concert experience out of these video game soundtracks is out of this world. This is truly a can’t-miss night, which is why grabbing tickets for their Saint Vitus show on Aug. 6 is more than vital. Check out ticketfly.com for tickets and more information.