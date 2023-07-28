Beyoncé, Phish, the Mavericks, Patti Smith & More Perform Live This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Refer to the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, July 28

Phish at Madison Square Garden

The Ghost Inside, Underoath at the Coney Island Amphitheatre

The Mavericks, Seth Walker at the Beacon Theatre

Zeds Dead, Mersiv, Ternion Sound, EAZYBAKED, Rossy, Tape B, Capshun, Kumarion, Reaper, Rohaan at the Brooklyn Mirage

Clipse, Rick Ross at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Le Tigre, Shamir at Brooklyn Steel

Patti Smith, Ivan Julian, Lenny Kaye, Peter Buck, James Mastro, Marshall Crenshaw, Juliana Hatfield, Bob Mould, Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, Dennis Diken at City Winery NYC

Hail the Sun, Being As an Ocean, Kaonashi, Origami Button at the Gramercy Theatre

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Remember Sports, Kate Davis at the Bowery Ballroom

Oteil and Friends at Sony Hall

Kendall Street Company at the Cutting Room

Swamp Dogg, Eli Paperboy Reed at the Knockdown Center

Lee Rocker at the Iridium

Cumgirl8, Lip Critic, Luci at the Knitting Factory

RIP Dunes, Abe Seiferth at Sleepwalk

Roni Lee w. Liberty DeVitto, the Slim Kings at the Cutting Room

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues

Miss Maybell at the Zinc Bar

Saturday, July 29

Beyoncé at Met Life Stadium

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Louis Tomlinson, Giant Rooks, Andrew Cushin at Forest Hills Stadium

Pepe Aguilar at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Le Tigre, Hyd at Brooklyn Steel

Patti Smith, Ivan Julian, Lenny Kaye, Peter Buck, James Mastro, Marshall Crenshaw, Juliana Hatfield, Bob Mould, Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, Dennis Diken at City Winery NYC

Zeds Dead, HNTR, Suray Sertin, Corinne at the Chocolate Factory

Rickie Lee Jones, Thornetta Brown, Chris Pierce at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Mdou Moctar, Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore, Rough Francis at SummerStage Central Park

Juvenile at Brooklyn Bowl

The Bad Plus at the Blue Note

Javier Rosas at Irving Plaza

Mountain Laurel, Coral Moons at the Bowery Ballroom

Ours, Damien Musto, Ronnie Shingelo at (le) Poisson Rouge

Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel at the Cutting Room

Dopapod at Sony Hall

Gang Green at Our Wicked Lady

Wormy, Shallow Alcove, Willow Avalon, Erik Paulson, Renny Conti at Brooklyn Made

Pool Kids, Sydney Sprague, Chase Petra at the Sultan Room

Motel Club, Ahmed City (Sinkane), W. Andrew Raposo at the Sultan Room Rooftop

J Hoard at Little Island

The Lord Calverts, Thomas Simon Vortex, Faith NYC, Commercial Interruption at the Parkside Lounge

Squirrels from Hell at the Shrine World Music Venue

Gabriel Hermida at St. Mazie

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Ricky Stein at the Red Lion

Kolker at the Bitter End

Sunday, July 30