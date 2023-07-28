Beyoncé, Phish, the Mavericks, Patti Smith & More Perform Live This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Refer to the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, July 28
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- The Ghost Inside, Underoath at the Coney Island Amphitheatre
- The Mavericks, Seth Walker at the Beacon Theatre
- Zeds Dead, Mersiv, Ternion Sound, EAZYBAKED, Rossy, Tape B, Capshun, Kumarion, Reaper, Rohaan at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Clipse, Rick Ross at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Le Tigre, Shamir at Brooklyn Steel
- Patti Smith, Ivan Julian, Lenny Kaye, Peter Buck, James Mastro, Marshall Crenshaw, Juliana Hatfield, Bob Mould, Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, Dennis Diken at City Winery NYC
- Hail the Sun, Being As an Ocean, Kaonashi, Origami Button at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Remember Sports, Kate Davis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Oteil and Friends at Sony Hall
- Kendall Street Company at the Cutting Room
- Swamp Dogg, Eli Paperboy Reed at the Knockdown Center
- Lee Rocker at the Iridium
- Cumgirl8, Lip Critic, Luci at the Knitting Factory
- RIP Dunes, Abe Seiferth at Sleepwalk
- Roni Lee w. Liberty DeVitto, the Slim Kings at the Cutting Room
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Miss Maybell at the Zinc Bar
Saturday, July 29
- Beyoncé at Met Life Stadium
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Louis Tomlinson, Giant Rooks, Andrew Cushin at Forest Hills Stadium
- Pepe Aguilar at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Le Tigre, Hyd at Brooklyn Steel
- Patti Smith, Ivan Julian, Lenny Kaye, Peter Buck, James Mastro, Marshall Crenshaw, Juliana Hatfield, Bob Mould, Tony Shanahan, Jack Petruzzelli, Glen Burtnik, Dennis Diken at City Winery NYC
- Zeds Dead, HNTR, Suray Sertin, Corinne at the Chocolate Factory
- Rickie Lee Jones, Thornetta Brown, Chris Pierce at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Mdou Moctar, Meg Baird and Mary Lattimore, Rough Francis at SummerStage Central Park
- Juvenile at Brooklyn Bowl
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Javier Rosas at Irving Plaza
- Mountain Laurel, Coral Moons at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ours, Damien Musto, Ronnie Shingelo at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel at the Cutting Room
- Dopapod at Sony Hall
- Gang Green at Our Wicked Lady
- Wormy, Shallow Alcove, Willow Avalon, Erik Paulson, Renny Conti at Brooklyn Made
- Pool Kids, Sydney Sprague, Chase Petra at the Sultan Room
- Motel Club, Ahmed City (Sinkane), W. Andrew Raposo at the Sultan Room Rooftop
- J Hoard at Little Island
- The Lord Calverts, Thomas Simon Vortex, Faith NYC, Commercial Interruption at the Parkside Lounge
- Squirrels from Hell at the Shrine World Music Venue
- Gabriel Hermida at St. Mazie
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Ricky Stein at the Red Lion
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Sunday, July 30
- Beyoncé at MetLife Stadium
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Gigantic Nghtmre, Memba, Maddy O’Neal at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Stephen Marley, Jesse Royal, Subatomic Sound System at Brooklyn Steel
- Aimee Mann at Damrosch Park
- Soft Kill, Ruth Radelet, Militarie Gun at the Rainbow Room
- Arrows in Action, Honey Revenge, Finish Ticket at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Bad Plus at the Blue Note
- Fenne Lily, Poise at Union Pool
- Space Bacon at the Cutting Room
- Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker, Wendy Eisenberg at Union Pool
- Lexxe, Madison Rose, Marti, Isa Bruder at Brooklyn Made
- Dove Blood, Mombs, Nevada Nevada, Todd Goldstein (solo) at Berlin
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Sanford: the Band at the Red Lion