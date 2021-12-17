Allman Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre / December 8, 2021

New York City’s Beacon Theatre has become a shrine to the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band. The Allman Brothers Band performed its last ever concert at the Beacon Theatre on October 29, 2014. It was the band’s 238th sold-out show at the venue.

Two later guitarists in the Allman Brothers Band, Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, continue to bring their respective bands, Gov’t Mule and the Tedeschi Trucks Band, to the theater annually. Now, three offspring of the original Allman Brothers Band, guitarist Devon Allman (son of keyboardist Gregg Allman), guitarist Duane Betts (son of guitarist Dickey Betts), and bassist Berry Duane Oakley (son of bassist Berry Oakley) will add to that tradition. This second generation band, known as the Allman Betts Band, brought the Allman Family Revival to the Beacon Theatre on December 8.

In 2017, Devon Allman organized the first Allman Family Revival, an invitation for musicians who were influenced by his dad to celebrate his life, spirit, and music. The Allman Family Revival has become an annual event, and the Allman Betts Band anchors the traveling road show. This year’s Allman Family Revival tour will visit 19 cities from November 27 in St. Louis through New Year’s Eve in Macon, Georgia, the birthplace of the Allman Brothers Band.

The stop at the Beacon Theatre fell on December 8, which would have been the late Gregg Allman‘s 74th birthday. The show opened with an audio of Allman speaking. The Allman Betts Band then launched the live performances with a brief set and then introduced guest performers, including Karl Denson, Lamar Williams Jr., Lilly Hiatt, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, Eric Gales, Donavon Frankenreiter, River Kittens, Robert Randolph, G. Love, Charlie Starr, and others. A cover of Sonny Boy Williamson’s “One Way Out,” often performed by the Allman Brothers Band, and an encore of the Allman Brothers Band’s “Midnight Rider” brought out the entire crew for a grand finale.

Photos by Everynight Charley

