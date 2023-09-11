Rant ‘N’ Roll: Blues to the Bone

On his second album, Nic Clark is Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village) wherein the former 400-pound Mexican-American bares his tortured soul on 11 originals and a roots-reverent cover of JB Lenior’s 1965 “Good Advice.” Ironically enough, this is one feel-good dose of upbeat optimism. Almost as a way of exorcizing his demons, he’s written about his eating disorder, surviving car crashes, having panic attacks, speeding on massive amounts of black coffee, unpaid medical bills, being bullied and taunted in school, and the death of his grandmother. Music was – and is – his salvation in life. (He was skipping school to perform at music festivals by the time he was 13.) He has a great voice. He plays guitar and harmonica. His songs reek of personal wisdom gained through traumatic circumstances. Dude’s got the blues and the blues done saved him. Whether it’s the calming mantra of “Breathe Slow” or the truth of “Don’t Count Yourself Out,” Clark – with bass, drums and pedal steel – gets his points across in spades. He’s special.