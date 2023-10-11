Rant ‘N’ Roll: October Finds

Any piano teacher worth his salt will tell you to not try and emulate the eccentric genius Thelonious Monk – with his stuttering stops and starts, and his attacking of the keys – with karate-chop exactitude. Of course, that’s but one reason Monk [1917-1982] has been one of the most beloved and cherished jazz men of them all. His odd sense of time, his larger-than-life persona, his dancing, and his compositions have made him an incomparable titan whose music is as vital today as it ever was. Organ Monk Going Home (Sunnywide Records), by Gregory Lewis, has Lewis transitioning Monk’s pianistics to his own wildly creative organ. Lewis uses his foot pedals to provide the bass parts. Guitarist Kevin McNeal and drummer Nasheet Waits round out the trio. Monk’s pieces are in good hands. This is a welcome addition to the Monk canon.