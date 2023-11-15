Rant ‘N’ Roll: Funky, Jazzy, Bluesy Magic

Take a no-chord trio of sax, bass and drums. Add two string quartets. Make an album but three tracks long. “Scorpio” is 18:60. “Pendulum” is 14:02. “Sagittarius” is 19:52. Straddle that sweet spot between jazz and classical. Welcome to the world of tenor saxophonist-composer-producer Quinsin Nachoff’s Stars and Constellations (Adyharopa Records). The follow-up to his 2006 Magic Numbers debut, Stars… has drummer Dan Weiss and bassist Mark Helias returning to weave more magic between two genres as the two string quartets take turns commenting upon the trio action like a Greek Chorus. Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait another 17 years to 2040 for his third album.