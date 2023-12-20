The Ninth Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show at NYU’s Skirball Center / December 19, 2023

Bleachers headlined and St. Vincent, Clairo, Claud, Jason Isbell, Bartees Strange, Red Hearse, and Andrew Dost were among the surprise performers at the 9th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show at the Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts at New York University on December 19. Rachel Antonoff served as emcee, and comedians Jacqueline Novak, Chris Laker, Sam Jay, and SNL‘s Sarah Sherman performed between the live music artists. The event raised over $430,000, which will support the Ally Coalition’s mission to serve LGBTQ youth through partner organizations around the country.

(Clockwise L-R) St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, mother-and-son Dr. Donna Mitchell Cox and Bartees Strange, Jack Antonoff, Clairo / Photos by Everynight Charley

The annual benefit concert in previous years hosted performances by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, MUNA, Hayley Kiyoko, Kasey Musgraves, and the Chicks, among many others. The annual concerts have raised more than $2M to support unhoused LGBTQ+ youths.

Founded in 2013 by Jack Antonoff, singer-songwriter-producer and founder of Bleachers, and his fashion designer sister Rachel Antonoff, the Ally Coalition raises funds and awareness to better the lives of LGBTQ youth. This goal is accomplished through partnerships with concert tours, social media campaigns and collaborative partnerships, providing critical support for grassroots non-profit organizations.

