The Nearness of You at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room / February 6, 2024

Elvis Costello, Christopher Cross, Diana Krall, Branford Marsalis, Dianne Reeves, and other musicians helped raise more than $1 million for cancer research. Hugh Jackman and Brian Stokes Mitchell were among the celebrity speakers. The star-studded benefit concert was held at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room on February 6.

The The Nearness of You concert honored the late 15-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Michael Brecker and was produced by his widow, Susan Brecker, and his longtime manager, Darryl Pitt. Proceeds from the concert supported cancer research at Columbia University’s Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) and specifically the work of Azra Raza, MD and Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, Dphil.

“When Michael passed away, I wanted to give back to the cancer community to help patients and the doctors desperately trying to find a cure,” said Susan Brecker in a statement prior to the concert. “Michael has been gone 17 years, and my commitment to supporting cancer research has only gotten stronger.”

Bassist Will Lee served as the musical director for the event. The house band featured Michael Brecker’s brother, trumpet and flugelhorn player Randy Brecker, guitarist Oz Noy, keyboardists Andy Ezrin and Clifford Carter, saxophonists Branford Marsalis and Ada Rovatti, acoustic bassist James Genus, drummer Steve Gadd, and backing vocalists Chrissi Poland and Nicki Richards.

Photos by Everynight Charley

The fundraiser was the fourth Nearness of You concert. Previous concerts raised nearly five million dollars. These concerts featured performances by James Taylor, Paul Simon, Hugh Jackman, Diana Krall, Chaka Khan, and Wynton Marsalis, among others.

“I am honored to be a part of this amazing event with such incredibly talented artists,” said Dr. Mukherjee. “Music, like medicine, has the profound capacity to change lives and I ask for your support to help us to change lives through the creative discoveries we translate into medicine.”

