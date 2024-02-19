Sam Roberts Band: Reinventing Themselves for a New Album

The time and place for “reincarnation… or at least reinvention” of a roaring, underrated rock band.

Formed in Montreal, the Sam Roberts Band has journeyed on this rock and roll path for close to 25 years. They are chugging ahead to aim and break for their fair shot in the United States. The band, which consists of Sam Roberts, Dave Nugent, Eric Fares, James Hall, and Josh Trager, is lucky to have dates lined up in the United States this year in places like Detroit and Buffalo – gateway cities to help spread the word of the band. The quintet is also playing closer to our own home – in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. – on their upcoming tour to promote their new album.

The Adventures of Ben Blank summarizes what the Sam Roberts Band has manifested since their inception circa 2000. They have a carved out their niche within the rock and roll tapestry of The Great White North for years now. Their alternative rock edge blends modern sounds with that of the psychedelic the sixties, and the band’s discography since their first album (2003’s We Were Born in a Flame) illustrates that their sound hasn’t changed a bit. In addition, and just as importantly, over the years their relationships have remained intact. The five-piece found each other during their high school years and their brotherhood has been an undeniable bond since then.

This tight-knit group now find themselves looking towards the future with this eighth album; The Adventures of Ben Blank follows a storyline about a fictional character (Ben Blank, of course). It’s not only a concept album showcasing the sleek reinvention of Sam Roberts Band, but as lead singer Sam Roberts puts it, it shows them the past behind to wipe the slate clean for the future.

I sat down with lead vocalist and guitarist for a quick jog down memory lane, the concept behind their new LP, and performing on US stages, which includes the stage of (le) Poisson Rouge this coming March.

Where are you right now?

On a train in the heart of Saskatchewan, Canada. I never conducted an interview from a railway car, but here we are.

You started off playing violin then transitioned into Sam Roberts Band. What led you to form Sam Roberts Band?

I do play strings on some of our recordings, but never perform violin in public or on stage at all. My parents forced me to choose an instrument when I was four years old and for some unfathomable reason, I chose the violin. I tortured my parents with it for the first 10 or 15 years or so. It was my introduction to music.

I was lured into playing the electric guitar when the hormones started kicking in. The band really started playing shortly after high school in Montreal. We changed the name from Sam Roberts to Sam Roberts Band because that the name reflected that we see ourselves as a five-piece rock and roll band.

What’s the meaning behind the new album? Is it a concept album?

It’s about a central character. There are parts that are inescapably autobiographical. I think Ben Blank, as the name suggests, is an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and to leave your past behind. The past could tether you to the ground a lot. I love the idea that you can reinvent yourself as your life goes on, and, to me, this character Ben Blank represented this shot at reincarnation… or at least reinvention. To look at the future as an open canvas you must release or detach the hold that the past has on you. It’s not to disrespect it or deny the past, but to loosen the grip.

“Bad Country” is one of the many songs off the album with deeper connotation as well. What is the song about?

It’s one of those songs that is a bit of a chameleon – you can apply it to anything. It’s painted against the backdrop about wide open space and an unforgiving desert landscape, but you could apply it to urban life, as well. When you close your eyes when you listen to it, it takes on the complexion of that place. If you want to, you can metaphorically expand it to life, as well: places of the mind, places of the heart, and where you look for help when you need it the most.

What keeps the band going?

We’ve been doing this for a long time and we are eight records in. We have been at it for 20 years now. We recognize the true nature of the band, value the relationships of each other, and try not to be the one who is making the moist noise in the room. We are a family and stay ambitious to keep the fire going. We always look to see what’s around the next corner.

Was it or is it a goal of the band to break in the States?

We’re still trying! We are gluttons for punishment. We are like stubborn mules – we don’t take no for an answer. It’s always on our mind to make something happen in the States. It’s the birthplace of rock and roll. It’s where every rock and roll band wants to go make a statement. There’s an impulse to bang on the door and listen. You don’t give up on it because you never know who’s listening, connecting to a song, and become a champion for us in some way. We are going to play some shows down in the States this year: Detroit, Philadelphia, Buffalo, and D.C. are included.

What are your thoughts on NYC and playing LPR?

New York City is one of a kind. New York belongs to the world at large. It’s always a big buzz for the band to play there. We have not played (le) Poisson Rouge before, but we are looking forward to it.

FOR MORE ON THE ROCKING WORLD OF SAM ROBERTS BAND, VISIT THEIR WEBSITE! GET TICKETS & INFORMATION ON THEIR US TOUR (& MORE) HERE!