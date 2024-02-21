Making Memories with Neck Deep

Home
Philadelphia’s punk rock takeover on Saturday, February 17, was all Neck Deep’s doing. The Welsh pop punk band arrived at Franklin Music Hall with DRAIN, Bearings, and Higher Power in tow – each more energetic and ruckus-causing than the last (in the best way imaginable).

It hasn’t been long since Neck Deep dropped one of their best albums in a while, January’s self-titled release, and began said self-titled era with our in-depth cover story. Chatting about the record, having that personal and musical insight, and taking that into their sold-out live show only elevated the experience. With a 17-song setlist, three-song encore, and our very own Jake Morell in the pit (both photo and mosh), it was a memorable night. The crowd feeds off the pop punk spontaneity, relishes in their accented aggression, and bounces to the mighty sounds of their five-LP discography like there is no tomorrow – always.

Photos by Jake Morell