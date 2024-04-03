Not Just For Laughs – Have You Heard That (Music) Podcast?

Music and comedy have gone hand-in-hand for ages. In fact, the combination can be traced back to the first century in ancient Greece and Rome. It has progressed through time and continues to this very day. Steve Martin’s classic “King Tut,” Dr. Demento’s radio show, Flight of the Conchords, Thumpasaurus, and “Weird” Al”Yankovic are personal faves. Since April Fool’s’ Day was a few days ago, I couldn’t resist sharing three podcasts that intersect the worlds of music and comedy in their own unique ways.

Music Is Funny is a show hosted by Willie Nelson’s granddaughter, Raelyn Nelson, and her bandmate/producer, Jonathan Bright. The duo interviews top comedians about the similarities and differences between the comedy and music “business.” The first question Raelyn and Jonathan ask is, “What’s the first music you remember loving as a kid?” That query builds instant rapport between Nelson, Bright, and the interviewees. Lisa Lampinelli, Terry Fator, Jeff Dye, and Roger Alan Wade have appeared on the podcast. Music Is Funny is closing in on its 100th episode and there’s a reason why – plain and simple, it’s pure joy listening to these conversations. The Raelyn Nelson Band is equally cool. Their music is described as “caffeinated cowboy punk” with elements that are part Loretta Lynn and part Cheap Trick. Check out this podcast if you want to get into the minds of people who make us chortle, chuckle, belly laugh, and knee slap.

On March 11, 2024, Castle Rock Entertainment announced that the sequel to This Is Spinal Tap began production. Every band has experienced a Spinal Tap moment – from head-scratching to downright bizarre. Too Much Effing Perspective explores this phenomenon with their guests. The hosts have dabbled in music-making and joke-telling. Allen Keller was in The Falling Wallendas; he went on to write sketch comedy at Chicago’s famed Second City Theater and eventually Hollywood to pen screenplays and shoot award-winning short films. Alex Hofmann was the tour manager for Radiohead and PJ Harvey’s debut North American jaunts and a member of The Vainglorious. The pair note this podcast is not affiliated with This Is Spinal Tap and no person or entity connected with the film has sponsored or endorsed its content. One thing glaringly similar: the content is hilarious. Too Much Effing Perspective debuted in August of 2021 and is going strong. Stewart Copeland, Nancy Wilson, Fred Armisen, and Butch Vig are a sampling of musicians who share unbelievable stories from on the road, in the recording studio, and everywhere in between. Keller and Hoffman intersperse “Quick Tap” episodes from time to time, short stories ideal for short attention spans. Upcoming guests include Zia McCabe (The Dandy Warhols), Matt Walker (Smashing Pumpkins), Amy Brenneman (The Old Man), and Jody Porter (Fountains of Wayne). Too Much Effing Perspective is a new addition to my podcast rotation.

For the past 12 years, Steve Cooper has been having “organic chats” with Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning entertainers, as well as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and music icons of the 1980s on his podcast, CooperTalk. Ed Asner, Steven Van Zandt, Nik Kershaw, and Suzi Quatro are a few examples of the star power who share an hour of their time. Cooper was a stand-up comedian for many years and still performs for benefits and special occasions. CooperTalk recently aired Episode #1,000 with Mick Mars to talk about his fabulous new album The Other Side of Mars, his tenure in Mötley Crüe, the moment Mars knew he wanted to pick up the guitar, and much more. Steve credits his time on stage for providing focus and listening skills. It has paid off in leaps and bounds! The host’s attention to detail and sharp wit is evident. He definitely does his homework and it shows in his interviews. Cooper says he is “only as hip as his guests” and 10,000 listeners (make it 10,001) per show would agree that he’s pretty much a rock star.

More podcasts that fuse parody and melody (and will most likely be featured in future columns), but listening to these three is a great start!

MUSIC IS FUNNY, TOO MUCH EFFING PERSPECTIVE, & COOPERTALK ARE ALL AVAILABLE WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS!