Enjoy Awesome Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, April 29
- Ty Segall, Sharpie Smile, Kamikaze Palm Tree at Webster Hall
- Wisp, Photographic Memory at the Bowery Ballroom
- Stephen Day, Blake Ruby at the Gramercy Theatre
- Prof, GRIP, Futuristic at Racket NYC
- Bilal at the Blue Note
- James Maddock at the Bitter End
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Tuesday, April 30
- Isaac et Nora at Adler Hall
- Ash, Felukah at Webster Hall
- Looney, Sophia Galate at the Bowery Ballroom
- Royel Otis, Girl and Girl at Racket NYC
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- The Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet w. Wendy Eisenberg, Ava Mendoza, Shane Parish at le Poisson Rouge
- Bubble, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Mercury Lounge
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, May 1
- Nicki Minaj, Monica at Barclays Center
- Andrés Cepeda at Carnegie Hall
- Belle & Sebastian, the Weather Station at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Wisp at the Bowery Ballroom
- Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, Resonant Rogues at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Giggs at Irving Plaza
- Royel Otis, Girl and Girl at Racket NYC
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Eiko Ishibashi at the Walter Reade Theater
- Porridge Radio (solo) at Baby’s All Right
- Kyle, Johnny 2 Phones, Jay Eazy at Brooklyn Made
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- David Wax Museum at Mercury Lounge
- Willie Nile at City Winery NYC
- Jimmy Gnecco at the Loft at City Winery
- Warpark, Locations, Le Boss at Main Drag Music
- Chris Berardo & the DesBerardos, Jeff Lake, Mark Newman, Emma Claye at the Cutting Room
- Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, May 2
- deadmau5, BSOD, HAYLA, Kiesza, LIGHTS, WTF? at Brooklyn Mirage
- Shallipopi, ODUMODUBLVCK at Irving Plaza
- Dustin Kensrue, the Brevet, brother bird at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Black Kray, Aok, Hunned Mill, Kane Grocerys at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lime Garden at Baby’s All Right
- Odie at Baby’s All Right
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- The Lemon Twigs, Thee Smashing Times at TV Eye
- The Iron Roses, Lowest of the Low, Gone Stereo at the Kingsland Bar & Grill
- Master Boot Record, Arc at Market Hotel
- Owen at the Sultan Room
- Phony Ppl at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Eiko Ishibashi, Kalia Vandever at the Walter Reade Theater
- hey, nothing at Elsewhere Zone One
- cumgirl8, Femcel, Adult Human Females at Brooklyn Made
- Superfan at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Bright Light Social Hour, Griffin Robillard at the Mercury Lounge
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Chris Campion at the Bitter End
- Shawn Ghost, Eli Bridges, Kid Bowery, Joseph William, Rob Mastrianni at the Parkside Lounge
- Sanford:, the E. James Smith Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Magic Forest NYC at Pete’s Candy Store
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion