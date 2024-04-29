Enjoy Awesome Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 29

Ty Segall, Sharpie Smile, Kamikaze Palm Tree at Webster Hall

Wisp, Photographic Memory at the Bowery Ballroom

Stephen Day, Blake Ruby at the Gramercy Theatre

Prof, GRIP, Futuristic at Racket NYC

Bilal at the Blue Note

James Maddock at the Bitter End

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Tuesday, April 30

Isaac et Nora at Adler Hall

Ash, Felukah at Webster Hall

Looney, Sophia Galate at the Bowery Ballroom

Royel Otis, Girl and Girl at Racket NYC

BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note

Albert Lee at the Iridium

The Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet w. Wendy Eisenberg, Ava Mendoza, Shane Parish at le Poisson Rouge

Bubble, Tom Clark & the High Action Boys at Mercury Lounge

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, May 1

Nicki Minaj, Monica at Barclays Center

Andrés Cepeda at Carnegie Hall

Belle & Sebastian, the Weather Station at the Brooklyn Paramount

Wisp at the Bowery Ballroom

Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, Resonant Rogues at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Giggs at Irving Plaza

Royel Otis, Girl and Girl at Racket NYC

BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note

Eiko Ishibashi at the Walter Reade Theater

Porridge Radio (solo) at Baby’s All Right

Kyle, Johnny 2 Phones, Jay Eazy at Brooklyn Made

Albert Lee at the Iridium

David Wax Museum at Mercury Lounge

Willie Nile at City Winery NYC

Jimmy Gnecco at the Loft at City Winery

Warpark, Locations, Le Boss at Main Drag Music

Chris Berardo & the DesBerardos, Jeff Lake, Mark Newman, Emma Claye at the Cutting Room

Molly Ruth at Skinny Dennis

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Papa’s Dream Shadows at the Ear Inn

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, May 2