The Music of Crosby, Stills & Nash at Carnegie Hall / May 14, 2024

In 1969, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash formed one of rock music’s first and most successful supergroups: Crosby, Stills & Nash. Crosby had been in the Byrds, Stills was a member of the Buffalo Springfield, and Nash sang in the Hollies – all popular folk-rock-inspired groups known for multi-part vocal harmonies. Soon adding Neil Young, also from the Buffalo Springfield, the band’s popularity rocketed after a performance at the Woodstock Music & Arts Festival in 1969. The supergroup often splintered and regrouped, as each member pursued independent projects. Nevertheless, the catalog that Crosby, Stills & Nash left behind has long endured, and it was celebrated at this concert.

In the 19-year tradition of honoring trailblazing artists and their extensive songbooks while supporting music education for underserved youth, Michael Dorf, CEO and founder of City Winery, presented The Music of Crosby, Stills, and Nash at Carnegie Hall on May 14. The fundraising concert was to feature 20 contemporary artists reinterpreting the music of Crosby, Stills & Nash. The performers included Graham Nash, Todd Rundgren, Grace Potter, Taylor Meier of Caamp, A.C. Newman of the New Pornographers, Iron & Wine, Real Estate, Guster, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Yola, Rickie Lee Jones, Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Jarosz, Neal Francis, and many other artists. Students from Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), one of the beneficiaries of the concert’s proceeds, were among the performers. Todd Caldwell served as the program’s musical director, with a house band featuring Adam Minkoff, Michelle Willis, Thad DeBrock, Chris Bruce, and Josh Dion.

[Clockwise L-R] Joseph, Steve Earle, Grace Potter, Taylor Meier, Yola / Photos by Everynight Charley

The after-party at City Winery NYC featured performances by Scott Sharrard of Little Feat, Will Lee, Leslie Mendelson, Yola and others. Todd Rundgren, Rickie Lee Jones, Sammy Rae, and others were in the audience.

For almost two decades, the Music Of series has presented multi-artist tribute concerts that benefit local music education programs. Past shows have featured tributes to Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, and David Byrne, among others. These sold-out events have directed all net proceeds – $100,000 annually and $2 million in total – to a diverse group of non-profit organizations dedicated to music education. The beneficiaries include Music Will, Young Audiences NY, FIXS, the Church Street School of Music, the Center for Arts Education, the D’Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.

Setlist

Sarah Jarosz: “Guinnevere” Joseph: “See the Changes” Music Will Group: “Teach Your Children” Shawn Colvin: “I Won’t Stay for Long” Steve Earle: “4 + 20” Leslie Mendelson with Joseph: “Long Time Gone” A.C. Newman: “I Used to Be a King” Aoife O’Donovan: “Déjà Vu” Taylor Meier: “Just a Song Before I Go” Todd Rundgren: “Almost Cut My Hair” Real Estate: “Dark Star” Neal Francis with Leslie Mendelson: “Chicago” into “We Can Change the World” Sammy Rae & the Friends: “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” Guster with Aoife O’Donovan, Sarah Jarosz, and Todd Rundgren: “Military Madness” Iron & Wine with Aoife O’Donovan & Ken Pomeroy: “Lady of the Island” into “Traction in the Rain” Rickie Lee Jones with Aoife O’Donovan & Sarah Jarosz: “Carry On” Grace Potter: “Helplessly Hoping” Neal Francis, Sammy Rae, Grace Potter & Leslie Mendelson: “Woodstock” Yola: “Wooden Ships” Graham Nash: “Our House” Ensemble: “Love the One You’re With”

