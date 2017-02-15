Shoreworld: The Saint Presents: Porter & Sayles, Tony Tedesco & Full Fathom Five With Special Guest Dark City Strings – Feb. 17 At The Saint In Asbury Park

Friday, Feb. 17, Porter & Sayles return to The Saint in Asbury Park. Fresh off their amazing performance on the main stage at Asbury Park’s Paramount Theatre, for 2017’s Light of Day festival, the duo will be joined by their full seven-piece band.

In addition to Porter & Sayles, local crowd favorites Tony Tedesco & Full Fathom 5 (featuring Audrey Kate Geiger and the APM horns) and Dark City Strings will also be appearing on the bill.

Porter & Sayles are Christian Porter and Regina Sayles, a folk/pop duo from Stroudsburg, PA. They combine mandolin and guitar, and a various combination of other eclectic instruments to form a modern pop sound grown out of folk traditions. Before joining forces, the two were established, solo performers. Porter was a contestant in 2012 on NBC’s The Voice. Sayles had grown her fan base by performing 90-100 shows a year before joining forces in 2015. In addition to setting the LOD main stage aflame, they have opened for Pat Benatar and Steve Miller (among others) to much critical acclaim. Their eponymous debut album was released independently and is available at PorterAndSayles.com and iTunes.

Tony Tedesco & Full Fathom 5 will be taking the stage right before Porter & Sayles. One of the area’s favorites sons, this will be another full Tedesco band offering for Tedesco and including Audrey Kate Geiger (finalist for ABC’s Rising Star) along with the APM (Asbury Park Mafia) horn section. Each new show for Tedesco seems to bring hordes of new faces aboard, as well as well-known players from the local scene. Honestly, you never know who will be jumping up to join in this ever-expanding musical family.

This show will deliver not only familiar songs from the band’s first award-winning record, Full Fathom 5, but will also feature several new cuts from the upcoming sophomore release, Bat Shit Crazy, due sometime in 2017. Bat Shit Crazy promises to be a continuation of the debauchery and grit of the first record with guest appearances by many of Tedesco’s “high friends in low places”, including Ron Santee (The Battery Electric), Cranston Dean, and David Mayfield (The David Mayfield Parade), among other great musicians lending their talent to the record.

Tedesco’s latest hit, “I Ain’t Fixin’ To Screw,” is a down home mix of ragtime, folk and good old Tennessee back porch stomp at its finest. With mandolin work, courtesy of Gorgo Beach, Tedesco’s sound is believable, genuine and one of a kind. Surrounding Tony is a bevy of musical talent including Gorgo Beach on mandolin, Jay Walker, who handles a very mean bass, horn man and accordion master Matt Lott, Michael Scotto on drums and percussion, and Audrey Kate Geiger on vocals. Geiger has been busy on her front as well and brings an interesting slant to the band. She has recently been down in Nashville with Brad Paisley’s manager and doing some backing vocals for Paisley including work on a duet featuring Paisley and Mick Jagger himself.

Another two guys I wanted to mention are Bruce Krywinski and Ben Clapp. Clapp is the leader of the APM horns and has played and recorded with an array of fantastic and critically acclaimed bands such as Amphibian, Skeleton Key, ACID and the Warsaw Brothers. Krywinski has also become a regular staple of the APM horns on trumpet. He has made his bones on the scene playing for many bands including Waiting On Mongo and Backyard Heroes.

The new songs will be on full display at this upcoming show, and believe me when I say this band has what it takes to get the job done and then some.

Dark City Strings will open the show a little after 8 pm. Another local favorite, this band (formed in 2012) had a great year in 2016, really hitting their stride with slots opening up for Cabinet at The Stone Pony and Midnight North (featuring Graham Lesh), and taking home Top Americana/Strings band at the 24th Annual Asbury Music Awards. 2017 shows no signs of slowing down for this all string jam grass juggernaut quintet.

This show takes place on Friday, Feb. 17 (this weekend), and the door cost is $12. Doors open at 7:30 pm and The Saint is at 601 Main Street in Asbury Park. The club is 18 to enter and 21 to drink. For more information on any of these stellar acts, head to these individual sites: PorterAndSayles.com, TonyTedescoMusic.com, and find Dark City Strings over at facebook.com/darkcitystrings.

The Berrie Center For Performing Arts And Visual Arts Presents Their Spring 2017 Schedule Of Events

I know this is more of a northern thing, but my good friend Diane sent me the information, and I found it interesting and worth including here.

Audiences at the Berrie Center, located on the scenic campus of Ramapo College in Mahwah, NJ, have always been treated to an up close and personal experience, and Spring 2017 is no exception. With just over 338 seats, the Berrie Center’s Sharp Theater retains the stellar quality of their productions while creating the ambiance of a private concert in this “jewel box” of a venue. The ample stage accommodates the most intricate of performances and also allows smaller events to be held directly on stage with audience members seated in the same space as the performers. “This is a special place…there isn’t a bad seat in the house, and the acoustics are superb,” said Stephanie Chaiken, Director of the Berrie Center.

The 2017 schedule of events for the Berrie Center’s mainstage Sharp Theater and the smaller Adler Theater stays true to their brand of presenting world-class artists thoughtfully curated to satisfy a culturally diverse audience. I just wanted to mention a few of the shows that caught my eye:

February 18, 8 pm

Steve Riley And The Mamou Playboys

Multiple Grammy Award nominees began over 25 years ago with a reputation for excellence with their stunningly clean and cohesive performance of Cajun French music from the backwaters of Southwest Louisiana.

Tickets: $35/32/25; Children Under 17: $18

February 25, 8 pm

Les Paul Festival Featuring Frank Vignola Trio With Vinny Raniola And Gary Mazzaroppi

Frank Vignola’s stunning virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Boston Pops, New York Pops, and guitar legend Les Paul, who named Vignola to his “Five Most Admired Guitarists List.”

Tickets: $30/27/24

March 18, 8 pm

Rhonda Vincent

Rhonda Vincent is a world-class bluegrass musician and an award-winning voice seamlessly setting the stage for a breathtaking, one-of-a-kind, must-see performance that reaches beyond the boundaries of bluegrass music.

Tickets: $40/36/30; Children Under 17: $22

April 1, 8 pm (Adler Theater)

Mark Sganga “Celebrating The Beatles And Beyond” Solo Acoustic Guitar Concert

2009 International Fingerstyle Champion Mark Sganga’s finger-style guitar weaves a rich tapestry of beautiful melody, dynamic rhythm, and imaginative improvisation. Fusing influences from South America and around the world, Mark creates an entrancing travelogue, as an instrumentalist, bandleader, singer/songwriter, and educator.

Tickets: $25; Ramapo Students: $8

For tickets and more information on these events, call the Berrie Center Box Office at 201-684-7844, or visit ramapo.edu/berriecenter.