An Interview With Unsigned Band The Ramparts Rebel: Multitasking Musicians

The Ramparts Rebel is another unsigned band we think you should keep an eye on. Each member is completely invested in making music and is involved in multiple projects, and you know that’s where the best jams come from! Read more about them below.

Where are you from?

Trenton, New Jersey

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

We’ve been a band officially since 2015. The self-titled album was released last July. We got started by (I) Joey writing a bunch of songs and asking Johnny, Mikey, and D.T. if they’d want to back me on a studio album.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

I like to think we sound like a mix of Green Day, Jimmy Eat World, and Against Me! Very aggressive, heartfelt, and upbeat all in one sound. But, that’s for you to decide!

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

The latest release was our debut self-titled record. They are the first songs we’ve played and made as a band and we’re excited to record more in the near future!

What is your writing and recording process like?

For the debut album, I wrote the structure to the songs and brought them to the band afterwards. We demoed them out for a bit to make sure everything sounded the way we wanted it to. After that, we recorded at SRG Studios in Hamilton, NJ and made a really great record. Highly recommend that studio for some of the best sounding shit!

What are current projects you are working on?

Currently, we have no upcoming shows to announce, but we hope to play some this summer! Besides playing in The Ramparts Rebel, Johnny and Mikey currently play in The Cryptkeeper Five. D.T. was their former drummer—he’s played with Cryptkeeper for over 15 years. They’ll be heading to Canada in the next few weeks to play some shows. I also play in a band called The Carousers. Both are in the works of releasing new tunes this summer, so be on the lookout!

What is your favorite memory as a band?

Our favorite memory as a band was probably the studio. It was really cool to record the songs we’ve been jamming on for a while and hearing the final result.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

For the future, we hope to release some more music as well as play more shows.

Where can readers find your music?

Anyone can find our music on Spotify, Apple Music, or any other major music streaming platforms. We’re also on Bandcamp, too!