Massive tribute festival with an important cause to hit Seaside Heights this fall, on September 29.

As the hot, summer heat finally begins to dissipate, music festivals still rule the current day. One, in particular, has been going on every year for half a decade. Rock the Farm has been digging in and offering excellent musical entertainment while giving back to the community in their own diverse way. Every year they come up with new ways to attract crowds and raise money for worthwhile charities. It’s been everywhere from Colts Neck to the now ultra-hip tourist town of Seaside Heights.

Founder, Marc Regan, who also assists and helps run the label Mainman Records, along with staff have once again come up with a fun-filled event guaranteed to be all-inclusive and filled with music and fun. A fantastic musical experience, where viewers of all ages will enjoy the rock ‘n’ roll stylings of the greatest bands that have shaped the musical world as we know it.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, Rock the Farm will return for its fifth year with 10 hours of mind-blowing musical talent of world-class tributes, delicious and unique food trucks, yoga, meditation, a family-fun kids zone, beer and wine garden, and so much more. The infamous ‘Foam Party’ will also be returning to create a one of a kind experience.

After last year’s phenomenal event, which hosted about 7,000 patrons of all ages, organizers couldn’t help but continue the theme that brought so much nostalgic joy. The Indian summer vibes of the season are coming to a close with a final weekend along the shore created with a perfect atmosphere set by the classic melodies.

The 2018 lineup includes Live Wire an AC/DC Tribute, Eaglemania as The Eagles, Tusk as Fleetwood Mac, Decade as Neil Young, Free Fallin as Tom Petty, One Fine Tapestry as Carole King, Love as The Beatles, Rainbow Full of Sound as The Grateful Dead & Led Zeppelin, Walk This Way as Aerosmith, Guns 4 Roses as Guns N’ Roses, and The Mike Martin Band covering Jersey Favorites earlier in the day.

The tributes are unbelievable, and many say it as close to the originals as you can get. Live Wire was named as the top AC/DC Tribute Band in the “10 Top Tribute Bands Nearly as Good as The Originals” list by Ultimate Classic Rock. Tusk is bar none the number one tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world. With their authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands.

Rainbow Full of Sound, a local favorite boasting incredible musicians that have toured the world, will be performing their DeadZepp Tribute to leave the crowd in awe. Free-Fallin’ presenting a stunning, accurate tribute to the late Tom Petty has been touring for over ten years. Organizers had an easy decision choosing this year’s headliner. Tom Petty passed away on October 2 of an accidental overdose. The Petty Family left a note to the media that hit close to home. “As a family, we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis, and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion, and we hope in some way this report can save lives. Many people who overdose begin with a legitimate injury or simply do not understand the potency and deadly nature of these medications.”

All proceeds from the event benefit a local New Jersey nonprofit which services hundreds of Monmouth and Ocean county families battling addiction every year. According to Time Magazine, 64,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year. CFC works diligently to provide free recovery support and an all-encompassing relapse prevention program for adults coming out of treatment to rebuild their lives, heal their families, and become a productive citizen in their community. CFC has a 90 percent success rate of members in long-term recovery.

The organization, CFC Loud and Clear firmly believes in the philosophy of “Real life exposure clean and sober.” The reintegration back into mainstream societal norms is such an integral part of the recovery process. All proceeds from the sale of alcoholic beverages at Rock the Farm are donated back to the Seaside Business Improvement District. The event will feature a ‘Hope Museum’ with stories of hope from the numerous members of the organization who have found a positive life in recovery. There will also be a butterfly memorial garden that will honor the lives lost to addiction with photos, messages, and over 500 monarch butterflies that will be released in a ceremony at sunset.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. and continue in classic rock ‘n’ roll fashion until 10 p.m. More information on this thrilling day of melody, harmony, and recovery can be found on RockTheFarmNJ.com. Any info regarding CFC Loud and Clear 501c3 Foundation can be found at NJrecoverycommunity.org.

Tickets for the festival may be purchased in advance for $25 or for $35 the day of, and all children ages 10 and under enter for free. There are a select amount of VIP tickets that will be made available to the general public for $150. VIP admittance will entitle you to a delicious open buffet, private restrooms, an open beer and wine bar, premium seating for optimal viewing pleasure, and so much more.

VIP Tickets sold out late year! To acknowledge and honor all our nation’s veterans and active duty military battling addiction on their home front, festival tickets will be discounted to all military, with proof of service.

For more information, head over to the site and learn all about the benefits that CFC offers recipients as well as other details about the festival.