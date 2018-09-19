Lazlo has been running this next Shoreworld benefit for several years now. Battling Spondylitis with the able assistance of area musicians has been his mode of operation since before I even knew him. From hard rockers to folkies and Americana darlings, they all come to aid when the call is put out. I’ve been to some of Lazlo’s radio broadcasts, and it’s a home-spun layout that includes great music, food and plenty of booze. I’m not sure if that trend continues this year, but I’m sure that Lazlo continues to make everyone involved feel like part of the family.

Internet radio station and music website BlowUpRadio.com, where New Jersey rock lives, has announced its schedule of events for its 2018 Banding Together, its annual benefit for The Spondylitis Association of America. This year’s event is bigger and better than ever, once again bringing together some of the best local indie musicians from around New Jersey. Groups will be performing in October and November at multiple benefit concerts at such famous venues as The Brighton Bar (Long Branch) and Clash Bar (Clifton), the return of its three-day webathon broadcast live on BlowUpRadio.com and its annual music compilation. See the full schedule of events below.

“We are thrilled to bring back the popular webathon component to our Banding Together benefit this year thanks to the expansion of our BlowUpRadio.com studio,” says Lazlo, the founder of BlowUpRadio.com and organizer of Banding Together. “It’s back bigger and better than ever with nearly 40 artists performing live on BlowUpRadio.com between Friday, October 19 and Sunday, October 21.”

All money raised from the concerts, webathon donations and compilation downloads, will go directly to the Spondylitis Association of America to fund research and provide the programs and services the spondylitis community has come to rely on. Spondylitis is a genetic rheumatoid arthritic condition that causes inflammation and fusion in the vertebrae of the spine. BlowUpRadio.com has been hosting annual Banding Together benefits for more than a decade now and has raised thousands of dollars for the cause and has helped increase awareness of this genetic disease, which the Centers for Disease Control says affects more than 2.7 million adults in the US.

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to host the annual Banding Together benefit to raise funds and awareness for a cause that is very personal to me as my wife, Naomi, suffers from ankylosing spondylitis (AS). I have seen the debilitating effects of this disease and the chronic pain and discomfort it causes,” says Lazlo. Lazlo goes on to say, “Thanks to the artists who donate their time and talents, and to the music fans who support the shows, live broadcast and download the comp year after year. Their love for music goes very far in helping us raise money and draw attention to a disease that affects more than two million people.”

Artists scheduled to perform at Banding Together events include: Amanda Duncan, Amanda Rose Riley, Anthony Walker, Brian Rothenbeck, Dave Vargo, DDA, Deena & Jon (The Cucumbers), Deirdre Forrest, Diego Allessandro, Don Lee, Drive Kid, Ernston, Evil Annie & The Ants, Frank Patrouch, Hal Guitarist, Happy Joe Canzano, J Orellana (erase: rewind), Jeff DeVito (Particle Zoo), Jenny & The Felines, Jenny Cat, Jerry Lardieri (Brixton Riot), Jersey Drive, Jim Testa, Joe Billy, Joe Schroeck, John Van Ness & Tauree, Jon Caspi & The First Gun featuring Dez Cadena, Jonathan Andrew, Joshua Bicknell, Joshua Van Ness, Keith Beck’s Zigman Bird, Keith Monacchio, Kim Boyko, Laree Cisco, Lion-Hearted, Marc Gambino (Lion-Hearted), Match Party, Mazeffect, Michael Scotto, Mick Chorba (Successful Failures), Mighty Alrighty, Mike Ferraro, Old Currents, Puppyboy, Rhonette Smith, Rick Dill, Ruby Bones, Sean Faust, Shotgun Bill, Sonofdov, The Williamsboy, Thomas Johnston, Tony Tedesco, Ziggy Grover, and more TBA.

Lineups for each event are listed below (artists performing are subject to change).

The schedule of Banding Together Events Benefit Concert Schedule includes the following.

Friday, October 12 at The Clash Bar (Clifton)

Evil Annie & The Ants, Jenny & The Felines, Lion-Hearted, Match Party

Saturday, October 13 at Espresso Joe’s (Keyport)

Deirdre Forrest, Drive Kid, Frank Patrouch, Hal Guitarist, Jersey Drive, Joe Schroeck, John Van Ness & Tauree, Joshua Bicknell, Rhonette Smith, Tony Tedesco

Friday, November 9 at Brighton Bar (Long Branch)

Jon Caspi & The First Gun ft. Dez Cadena, Maze Effect (formerly Mazeffect. Reunion show – first show in 10 years), Puppyboy, & more TBA

Benefit Webathon (Internet broadcast on Blowupradio.com) – Friday, October 19 through Sunday, October 21.

Friday, October 19

Brian Rothenbeck, Dave Vargo, DDA, Diego Allessandro, Ernston, Jenny Cat, Jerry Lardieri (Brixton Riot), Laree Cisco, Marc Gambino (Lion-Hearted), Mike Ferraro, Sean Faust, Shotgun Bill

Saturday, October 20

Amanda Duncan, Anthony Walker, Don Lee, Hal Guitarist, Happy Joe Canzano, Joe Billy, Joshua Van Ness, Keith Beck’s Zigman Bird, Keith Monacchio, Kim Boyko, Mick Chorba (Successful Failures), Rick Dill, Thomas Johnston

Sunday, October 21

Amanda Rose Riley, Deena & Jon (The Cucumbers), J Orellana (erase: rewind), Jeff DeVito (Particle Zoo), Jim Testa, Jonathan Andrew, Michael Scotto, Old Currents, Ruby Bones, Sonofdov, The Mighty Alrighty, The Williamsboy, Ziggy Grover

In addition to the live concerts and webathon, the 2018 Banding Together digital compilation will include previously unreleased songs from: A Halo Called Fred, Afloat, Beth Wimmer, Bil Brixton, Brian Rothenbeck and The Adventuring Party, Catherine Wacha, Christian Beach, Colie Brice III, D. Smith, Deena, Diego Allessandro, Dw. Dunphy, erase: rewind, Fuhgawee Hunting Club, Happy Joe, Jersey Drive, Joshua Bicknell, Meeko Brando, Mike Ferraro, motherface, Old Smile, Out of Service, Particle Zoo, Rabbit Velvet, Shotgun Bill, Sonofdov, Tauree, The Fisherman & The Sea, The Subterraneans, The Wag, The Williamsboy, Tony Tedesco & Full Fathom 5, Tura Lura, Wiser Time, Ziggy Grover.

All money made from the sale goes to the Spondylitis Association of America. The compilation is available now for pre-order (release date is October 12th) at spondy.bandcamp.com. You can also purchase the previous Banding Together compilations to help the Spondylitis Association of America via Bandcamp.

The cover art for this year’s compilation came courtesy of Dw Dunphy. If you need graphic design work for albums, websites, etc., please contact Dw Dunphy at dw.dunphy@gmail.com.

The Spondylitis Association of America (SAA) is a non-profit organization that was the first and remains the most extensive resource for people affected by spondylitis. Through their efforts, they help advance education, research, and treatment for ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and related diseases. For more than 30 years SAA has dedicated all its resources to help improve the lives of people coping with spondylitis.

BlowUpRadio.com is “Where NJ Rock Lives.” For almost 18 years they have been a website & Internet radio station supporting New Jersey’s local original music scene, by playing predominantly unsigned New Jersey bands.

For more information on Banding Together & BlowUpRadio.com go to BlowupRadio.com. For Details on the Spondylitis Association Of America go to spondylitis.org.