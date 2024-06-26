A Day to Remember in Atlantic City = Picture Perfect Start to Summer

ADTR in AC? With Four Year Strong and TSSF? You know that as a NJ publication we had to be there… and we were thrilled. Having loved these three bands for a long time, with more than a handful of stories with each in our pages, it was honor to have photographer Anthony Vito Cosentino shoot them in our home state.

Pop punk, metalcore, alternative rock, and a hint of hardcore filled the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, making the oceanside live music venue pulse with both guitar riffs and mosh pits. When A Day to Remember pulls up to your area, you get yourself in a car, bus, train, or whatever transportation you choose, and you head in their direction. The same goes for The Story So Far and Four Year Strong, too, so if you needed us on the evening of June 21, we were busy rocking out with this lineup of legends. It was a spectacle for fans of all ages, from all over the tri-state.

Four Year Strong

The Story So Far

ADTR

Photos by Anthony Vito Cosentino