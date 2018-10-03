The Taylor Tote Band will take a break from the studio to headline a night celebrating the power of females on Saturday, October 6 at the recently reopened Asbury Lanes. Opening sets by fellow female-led bands Pepperwine and Nalani & Sarina kick off the evening at 8 p.m.

“I’m so incredibly excited to be playing Asbury Lanes!” said Taylor Tote. “For months since it’s opened back up I’ve been dying to get in on a show there and now I’m headlining! It’s so amazing. I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been up to in the studio. We’ve written some new songs and have been recording some singles which are turning out awesome.”

First opened in the 1960s as an 18-lane bowling alley, Asbury Lanes was transformed into an alternative music and arts venue in the early 2000s. Over the last two decades, the Lanes has hosted The Bouncing Souls, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, and Mick Jones of The Clash, among many others. The venue was purchased by iStar in 2015 and closed for renovations. It reopened just before the summer and, as with Asbury Park tradition, was officially christened by a Bruce Springsteen performance on June 18.

Taylor Tote and her band provide the exclamation point in a night of great New Jersey based bands all led by a female singer. Both Taylor and Kellie Shane, who fronts Pepperwine, have earned Asbury Music Award nominations for “Top Female Vocalist” while Nalani & Sarina are twin sisters from the Western part of the Garden State who have created a buzz up and down the east coast.

“I’m more than excited to be playing this show with Nalani & Sarina and Pepperwine!” said Tote. “I’ve played with Nalani & Sarina in the past and not only are they the sweetest people on the planet, but probably some of the most talented people on the planet as well — definitely an act no one should dare to miss. The same goes for Pepperwine! I’ve seen Pepperwine’s shows in the past, but this is the first time we’ll be sharing a bill together, which I couldn’t be happier about. Both bands are incredible, powerful, dominating, female-fronted acts and I’m honored to be included with them!”

The Taylor Tote Band has been in the studio with Grammy-nominated producer and engineer, David Ivory. In August, they released the single “This Ain’t Love”. The band includes Tom Briant (guitar), Aaron Manzo (bass), Nick Ryan (guitar), Anthony Flora (drums), and Taylor Tote (vocals). For more information on the band visit taylortote.com.

Lakehouse Music Academy’s Upcoming “Big Gig” at the

Danny Clinch Transparent Gallery, October 6

Lakehouse Music Academy is proud to announce that it will bring its “Big Gig” to the Danny Clinch Transparent Gallery on Friday, October 5, Saturday, October 6, and Sunday, October 7.

The “Big Gig” features performances from all of the 65+ student bands that rehearse weekly at Lakehouse Music Academy. The event is free to the public and a complete schedule is available at www.lakehousemusicacademy.com.

Every Lakehouse Music Academy group has their own performance time throughout the weekend, with the teenage “Core” groups performing Saturday and Sunday morning/afternoons, the adult “Night Sessions” groups performing Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, and the “Cadets” (3–5 years) and “Get Started” (6-10 years) groups performing Saturday morning.

A select number of Lakehouse groups recently performed at The Saint on Sunday, September 23 as a special “Side Show” preview performance of the Big Gig and was well received.

“It is a dream and a goal of ours at Lakehouse to have the Big Gig at all of the amazing Asbury Park venues, and we’re thrilled that our event is at the Transparent Gallery in October,” says Jon Leidersdorff, owner of Lakehouse Music Academy. “Students, families, and friends will be treated to Lakehouse Music Academy bands performing all weekend long, while taking in everything that the gallery has to offer. It will be a true three-day music festival right here in Asbury Park!”

This “Big Gig” will be a unique opportunity to see performances from Asbury’s finest local talent surrounded by photographs of the world’s most famous musicians. Current icons on the walls and future icons on the stage — it’s not to be missed!

Please visit Lakehouse Music Academy’s website, Facebook, and/or Instagram account for announcements about the schedule of extraordinary events throughout the weekend.

