I love watching bands grow and my buds from Vextion are no different. I remember writing about them when they first came out and loving singer Kate Ortiz’s voice. Well, after a short time off, Vextion makes their return with their sophomore release, a five-song EP called Vindictive, featuring the songs “Crash,” “Burn,” “Last Breath,” “Break” and “Pride.” The EP captures the power-trio’s live performance while covering a wide array of topics concerning self-worth, love and vengeance. I was lucky enough to give Vindictive a first listen and I felt that the songs were written better and you can hear the maturity of the band. Vextion will be celebrating the EP’s release with a CD Release Party at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, N.J. on Feb. 2, and presented by Jersey Campfires Productions. For more info on Vextion, visit Vextion.com.

Another band I haven’t written about in years are my pals from Spider Rockets. I feel like I’ve kind of lost tabs on Helena Cos and the boys, but as I look at them now, man, they’ve been busy! They might be from Jersey, but they are no Jersey band. They are a national-touring band now. Good for them! They dropped their latest CD, Along Came A Spider back in February, and most recently released their single, “Rip Your Heart Out.” The band will be back in Jersey in early 2019 to perform a Save the Brighton Bar show in Long Branch. For more on Spider Rockets, visit SpiderRockets.com.

The boys from Resurge will not be performing with Doyle from The Misfits this Saturday night (12/22) at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, N.J. My BFF and bassist Roy Brunston had a bit of an accident and suffered a serious injury putting him on the Disabled List for the next couple of months. I just wanted to wish my brother, Roy, a speedy recovery and hope to share or see him on the stage again soon! Whichever comes first. Then again, I heard a rumor that Resurge will be opening for Jake E. Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel on March 29 at Debonair Music Hall. For more info on Resurge or to send Roy a “Get well soon” wish, visit Facebook.com/ResurgeMusic.

Now, for my shameless plug this week, the boys from Rahway and I just got confirmed to share the stage with the original “Slumlords of NJ,” Skid Row, minus Sebastian Bach for those of you who keep asking. He hasn’t been in the band for years. They currently have former DragonForce front man, ZP Theart singing for them. Skid Row will be closing us on Star Wars Day, May 4, at Starland Ballroom in Slayerville, N.J. On a personal level, I’m really excited about this show because Skid Row was one of my favorite bands growing up. They had attitude, great songs and they were from Jersey! Even though, it’s only 3/5 of the lineup I grew up worshipping, I still cannot wait to share the stage with these guys, Dave “Snake” Sabo, Rachel Bolan and Scotti Hill. In other Rahway news, we’re so excited to announce that we will be working with Adrenaline Mob guitar wiz, Mike Orlando, on our upcoming EP slated for a spring 2019 release. For more on Rahway, visit RahwayBand.com.

And finally, some shows that you won’t want to miss this weekend on the Jersey music scene include Olive and the Pitz with Naked Hugs and Tim Sorbs at Debonair Music Hall this Thursday (12/20), The Guitar Collective 2018: Angel Vivaldi/Nita Strauss with my brothers from Among Us at the House of Independents in Asbury Park this Friday night (12/21), That Metal Show’s Annual Christmas Party with Eddie Trunk, Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine is at Dingbatz in Clifton also this Friday night (12/21), and on Saturday night (12/22), Doyle of The Misfits with Robots and Monsters, War For The Crown and Miserable By Nature will be at Debonair Music Hall. These are some power-packed shows for this weekend! Get out there and support local music and remember there won’t be any national touring bands without local music first!

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

12/20—Olive & the Pitz/Naked Hugs/Tim Sorbs—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/21—The Guitar Collective 2018: Angel Vivaldi/Nita Strauss/Among Us—House of Independents, Asbury Park, NJ

12/21—That Metal Show Annual Christmas Party—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—Doyle of The Misfits/Robots and Monsters/War For The Crown/Miserable By Nature— Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/22—Headbangers Holiday Hell featuring Mike LePond’s Silent Assassins/ Attacker/ Power Theory—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/23—Mind Hazard/Blue Lizard/Hudson County Chaos/Half-Nelson—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/29—Morningside Lane/Bedroom Band/The Bluechips—Connolly’s, NYC

12/29—Big D and the Kids Table/The Schwamm/Joker’s Republic—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/29—Metal Life Crisis/Midnite Hellion—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/29—Jersey Campfire Productions Presents Pierced/Nuse/Baelfire/Arcd Angel—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

12/30—One 7-8/Nine Eighteen/Goodbye Berlin/Lindsey Candler Band—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/4/19—Ascending From Ashes/Strive/Lionties/Corduroi—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/5/19—In Absentia/White Lotus/See Plus—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/6/19—The Rhats/Raid—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/9/19—Stereo Jo/High Anxiety/Jersey Panic/The Breakout—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/18/19—Cara Crash and Crash NY/The Sugar Skull Gypsys—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/19/19—Spider Rockets—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/2/19—Jersey Campfire Productions Presents Vextion EP Release Party—Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

2/8/19—SOULFLY/Kataklysm/Incite/Chaoseum/The Silencer/Deadtide/War For The Crown—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/9/19—DARK SKY CHOIR/Ascending From Ashes/Broken Past—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

2/14/19—Saving Abel/Tantric/Brand of Julez/Another Day’s Armor/Velvet Rose/Wayne Hendricks—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ