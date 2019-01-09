Comedy Hits The State Theatre

Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson have announced a co-headlining show coming to the State Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 13. Mulaney, previously a writer for SNL who has three stand-up specials on Netflix and co-stars in “Big Mouth,” and Davidson, a current SNL cast-member whose appeared in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Set It Up, will be taking the stage for a night of laughs (meant for mature audiences). For more information, visit stnj.org.

Kemp Harris Takes Rockwood

Following his December performance at Buzz Ball 2018, Kemp Harris is still on the road. The multi-talented children’s author, musician and actor will be bringing his talent to the Rockwood Music Hall on Jan. 19. For more information, visit ticketfly.com.

Slaves To Drop Revision

Five-piece rock outfit Slaves are starting 2019 on a high note with the upcoming release of their EP, Revisions. Not even a year since their last album release for Beautiful Death, Slaves are at it again with this upcoming acoustic album, featuring four acoustic covers of their best-known singles and two new tracks. Revisions will be available on Jan. 18 through SBG Records.

Lettuce Heads To Brooklyn Steel

An undeniable blend of jazz, hip-hop and psychedelia, Lettuce are bringing their unique sound to Brooklyn Steel. Currently working on their next album, the band are still eager to play their music for the masses in the interim, so catch them at Brooklyn Steel on Jan. 19. For more information, visit lettucefunk.com.