Action Bronson Brings His White Bronco to NYC

If you’re looking for something to do this Valentine’s Day, Action Bronson is bringing his White Bronco tour to NYC for two dates—Feb 13 at Irving Plaza, and Feb 14 at Warsaw in Brooklyn. Young AB has become a bit of a renaissance man over the last few years: his successful television show, F*ck, That’s Delicious, was adapted into a New York Times best-selling book, and the follow up, Stoned Beyond Belief, is set for release on March 19. He’s also taken up painting. The cover art for White Bronco is actually one of Bronsolino’s original works. While not exactly the next Basquiat, the big man from Queens does have some skills. AB’s homie Mayhem Lauren will be joining him for both shows this week, and if you’ve ever seen Bronson in action before, you know he brings the fire live.

Umphrey’s McGee After Party with Doom Flamingo

If you’re heading out to Brooklyn Steel this week to catch Umphrey’s McGee, you may want to head over to Brooklyn Bowl on Feb. 16, as UMG bassist Ryan Stasik will be playing an official after party with his synthwave band, Doom Flamingo—which has been described by the group as “Top Gun guitar riffs and Miami Beach poolside lounge vibes, all at once contrasted with dark-synth sounds eerily reminiscent of old John Carpenter films.” Um…. okay!

Peter Murphy’s The Ruby Tour: 40 Years of Bauhaus



Nothing says “I love you” like…. taking your dearest one to see Peter Murphy? Well, maybe not. But, one thing is for sure: there will be plenty of bats in the belfry of Terminal 5, as the legendary Bauhaus front man flies into town on Feb 14. He’ll be playing Bauhaus’ In the Flat Field, as well as a selection of other Bauhaus classics.