Thursday (Ft. Many Eyes) – A Celebration

As of their opening slot for Thursday on February 24, Many Eyes only had three songs out. However, they played a full 45 minute set and rocked all of Irving Plaza. They have hardcore elements but are more than that at the center – possibly because frontman Keith Buckley is a master of his craft. His vocals were bolder than ever and truly guttural at this show.

After experiencing this performance (and chatting with them ahead of it), we can say that Many Eyes may only just be getting started, but they’re going to be the biggest band in the scene one day.

Photos by Valentino Petrarca

Thursday’s set as the headliner followed up, and it was one that we’ll never forget. The band celebrated their timeless album War All The Time by playing it full. The crowd knew this was going to happen going in, but they still went absolutely insane. Every word was screamed back to vocalist Geoff Rickley at full volume. It felt like us fans were waiting our whole life for this specific show. Even during the moments on stage that focused around deep cuts off of the record, the energy never halted or slowed. Thursday sounded exactly like they did 20 years ago. It was a perfect night celebrating a timeless album.

