Growing up in North Jersey, we always considered Rockland County to be Bergen County’s distant cousin. Okay, maybe we really didn’t, but I really did have cousins who lived in Monsey, NY, and let’s just say we had to be really careful driving around up there on Friday nights. I’m sure the guys from N.A.S.H. can agree, since that is where they’re from. And who knew that Monsey had good music coming out of their little town? These guys from N.A.S.H. are killer! Singer Bryan Nash has the voice I’ve been looking for in my earlier bands. Where the hell have you been hiding, bro? I’ve been sitting here listening to the band’s latest album, Incredible Villains, and I’m literally rocking out in my office to songs like “The Editor,” “Adjust,” “The Escape” and “The Fourth Wall.” Seriously, where have these guys been hiding?

N.A.S.H. is the type of band where all it takes is one note, one beat, or one nudge from the fan next to you to really enjoy them. Forming in a small town not too far from the heart of New York City, N.A.S.H. culminated when a trio of brothers decided to take their basement jam sessions to the next level of musicianship. Singer Bryan Nash, drummer Jim Bobbi and bassist Joe Nash began their venture jamming to classics from bands like Metallica and Pearl Jam (who hasn’t?) As they got tighter and developed their own sound, the brothers started crafting their own original music that would speak to a wide audience and give them a platform to take their music to the masses. Their music has a heavy, hard rock influence largely relying on crunchy guitars, epic solos, solid back beats, commanding bass lines, and vocal passages that can woo even the most stubborn of music connoisseurs. N.A.S.H.’s sound is sure to captivate any fan with their music catalogue.

As N.A.S.H. developed their sound, they brought in the talented Dylan Johnson to take on the lead guitar duties, which resulted in an awesome live wall of sound and allowed fans to enjoy the music as it was recorded. The band independently released their debut album, Regain the High Ground, and back in August of 2018, N.A.S.H. released their sophomore effort, Incredible Villains. Catch N.A.S.H. live on March 16 at The Fuzz record release party at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ, or for more info on N.A.S.H., visit NashRocks.com.

My buds from One With Machine just got their first big gig as a band. They’ll be opening for King’s X at the Starland Ballroom on June 28. The band is made up of some Jersey music scene veterans, so this is not really their first big show, but their first collectively as One With Machine. The band is also putting the finishing touches on their next album. For more info on One With Machine, visit Facebook.com/OneWithMachine…. My favorite band out of Eastern PA, Another Day Dawns, has a new EP out called A Different Life, featuring the songs “Rage,” their latest single (for which there is a video), “Pyscho,” “Empty,” “All of Me” and “Broken.” Singer Dakota Sean’s vocals are amazing as ever. If a label doesn’t pick these kids up soon, I might take my life savings and sign them myself. My band, Rahway, played with Another Day Dawns a couple of years ago, and this band has the stage presence and the songs of a big arena rock band. I am really surprised they haven’t been picked up yet. Anytime you see a local band on Spotify with more than 10,000 spins, you know they’re doing something right. Check Another Day Dawns out at AnotherDayDawns.com or catch them live at the Chameleon Club in Lancaster, PA on March 30 with Red Sun Rising and Goodbye June…. And finally, Spread Eagle have been in the studio recording a brand-new album to be released by Frontiers Records, and they are finally done! This will be Spread’s first release since 1993’s Open To The Public. My bro and former bandmate, Spread Eagle front man, Ray West said, “This record is heavy! I’m really excited about it! Everyone will love it!” He also went on to say that bassist Rob DeLuca, who’s been on the road with Sebastian Bach and U.F.O., really brought same great songs to the table, so he just followed Rob’s lead. I’m really excited to hear this record. For more on the new Spread Eagle album visit SpreadEagle.us.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…. We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

