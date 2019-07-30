LIBRICIDE – New York City

This week I found a very cool band out of New York City who call themselves Libricide. I thought that I’ve written about these guys already, but it doesn’t seem like I have. I’ve written about so many of you guys already that it’s hard to keep track! Anyway, these guys rock. I’ve been listening to their 2015 self-titled debut featuring “Critical Mass,” “Destiny Weights,” “Somebody’s Daughter,” and “No Accident,” and the songwriting on these songs are spot on. Singer Harun Gadol has some good range and a knack for a good melody.

Libricide is a modern rock band formed in 2013 with a sound influenced by many elements of classic and modern music ranging from rock, pop, grunge, progressive, metal, acoustic, and electronica – all while incorporating visual elements on stage to bring a unique experience reflective of our current world’s atmosphere of brooding possibilities. They have performed at countless venues throughout the greater New York City-metro area, and in June 2013, they released their debut EP, Barriers to Entry, which is available wherever streaming and downloading is possible. There is more writing and recording on the horizon, too, including the development of a new full-length album and a tour across the five boroughs, Long Island, and much of the North-east United States. Libricide’s self-titled, full length debut album was released in November 2015 and is also currently available for download and streaming on iTunes, Amazon, CDBaby, and Bandcamp, as well as on YouTube, Spotify, and a plethora of other online retailers. Limited edition CD’s with one-of-a-kind artwork and other unique merchandise are available for purchase on the band’s online store, too, and at Libricide gigs. The band is made up of Gadol, guitarist Dylan Stark, bassist Paul Paldino, and drummer, the sample God, Noe Salas.

Libricide have since performed regularly at venues like The Bitter End, The Knitting Factory, and Gramercy Theatre (where they will be performing on August 15) in NYC, One Centre Square in Scranton, PA with my band Rahway and Puddle of Mudd, and they even held a residency at the historic Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, NY. They have also shared the stage with the likes of my bro, Angel Vivaldi, The Iron Maidens, Smile Empty Soul, and September Mourning, as well as having local and national spring and summer festival appearances. Their music videos have also earned them hundreds of thousands of views online and across social media. Libricide is currently touring throughout 2019 and recording their highly-anticipated sophomore effort. Catch Libricide live at the Gramercy on August 15 or check them out online for more info at Libricide.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

Well, it’s official! M.O.D. is back! After 30 years, the original rhythm section of guitarist Tim McMurtrie and bassist Ken Ballone have joined forces with D.R.I. drummer Felix Griffin and recently announced that former Primer 55 singer, Donny “The DRP” Pollinske has, too, joined to put M.O.D. back on stages here in the United States. They will be promoting this incarnation of the band as M.O.D. Classic and will give it a test run out on the West Coast in August before they bring it home to the East Coast. For more info on M.O.D. Classic, visit facebook.com/MODClassiclineup….. Now, my brothers from Pierced finally released their brand new music video for the song “Blood, Sweat, Aim, Fire” off their latest self-titled album. I mentioned the filming of the video a few weeks back, so it’s pretty cool to actually see the finished product. The video is bad ass, featuring a band performance surrounded by some combat training footage, and if any of you know singer Rob Middleton (or Middlestein, depending on who you’re asking), you know that Rob is all about the combat. Check out “Blood, Sweat, Aim, Fire” now on Youtube. For more info on Pierced, visit PiercedTheBand.com…. And finally, my little brothers in Brand of Julez recently announced that they will be joining Tesla on a run of dates at the end of September down south with a handful of their own headlining dates leading up to the Tesla run. You can catch Brand of Julez live at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on Aug. 1 with Messer, Corevalay, Among Us and No Exchange. For more info on Brand of Julez, visit Facebook.com/BrandofJulez.

