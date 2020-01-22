SKIVER – Long Branch, NJ

I didn’t realize that I never wrote about this band. Maybe I was just waiting for the right time. I’m talking about the band, Skiver, who is named after front man Felix Skiver. I met Felix many years ago when he was the lead guitarist for some terrible eighties rock band when we shared the stage together at some Jersey Shore Music Festival in Lakewood, NJ. I knew then that he had that IT factor because of his stage presence and command of the stage. So, it didn’t surprise me that he is fronting his own band.

Skiver is a visual glam rock band that blends their combined influences of rock, EDM, and J-Rock, or Japanese rock music, into an amalgamation of sounds that leaves crowds dancing, jumping, moshing, and everything in between. Skiver’s 2017 debut EP, Gloss featuring the songs “Free,” “Goddess,” “Wings,” and “Vanilla Summer,” led to some incredible opportunities for the band performing sold-out shows across the New York and New Jersey area. With their sights set on the rest of the U.S., they are sure to soon make everyone remember the name Skiver. According to Felix, “We’re still a very new band and we want to come into this scene making a real impression, whether it’s with our sound, our looks, or anything else about us. To us, there’s nothing worse than being one of those boring, forgettable, jeans and t-shirt wearing, clone of a clone, plays it safe, middle of the road, ‘whatever’ rock bands. We want you to know us. Then when you know us, you’re going to either love or hate us.” How can you not love that total rock star attitude?! Joining Felix in Skiver are guitarist Josh Brewer, bassist Joel Carrasquillo, and drummer Lock Driver.

Skiver recently released a music video recap for 2019 with their song “Free,” which takes the viewer on the road with the band throughout the year. They spent 2019 on the road with Swedish rockers Kerbera. Back in March of last year, the band released their single for the song “No Goodbyes,” which was accompanied by a music video. You can be sure to hear more from Skiver moving into 2020. For more on Skiver visit SkiverOfficial.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud, Connor Byrne and his band The Walk Arounds are officially back together for 2020. Well, that’s what their Facebook page said. I had no idea they even broke up! But the good news is that they are back together, and they already played their first show of 2020 at the Rockwood Music Hall in NYC a couple of weeks ago. WRAT’s Jersey Rock podcast also played the band’s latest single “Misfortune.” Talk about being off to a good start in the new year. For more info on the reunited Walk Arounds, visit Facebook.com/TheWalkAroundsBand.

My brothers from Pierced are playing a killer show on 1/25 at the Allstar Music Empire in Flemington, NJ. They will be sharing the stage with the lovely Janet Gardner, the original voice of Vixen. It’s only a matter of time before she reunites with her former bandmates. Just kidding! Anyway, Janet will be performing some of her Vixen hits along with some critically acclaimed solo material. Performing with Pierced and Janet Gardner are Callout and Triple Addiction. For more info on this show, just visit PiercedTheBand.com.

And finally, my bud Ray Hurley was excited to let me know that his new metal project Corvid Corpus will be opening for the mighty Soulfly featuring my good bud, Marc Rizzo, on guitar and the Cavalera family on March 1, at the Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ. This is a great show for these kids, plus they get to see Soulfly in action. That’s not a bad trade-off. For more info on Ray’s new band Corvid Corpus, visit Facebook.com/CorvidCorpus.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

