DEADTIDE – New York City

They don’t make metal bands the way they used to, and Deadtide out of NYC makes playing metal look like child’s play. After listening to their song “Alteration,” I was hooked. I love melodic metal bands like Soilwork and In Flames, with technical guitar work that makes your head spin and vocalists that scream so hard that it makes you marvel at the fact that they can also sing melodically after all that. Singer Mike Metal (none of them have last names on their Facebook page. That is so metal!) sings with such ferocity, he reminds me of Johannes Eckerström from Avatar. As I listen to their 2017 single release “Begin the Dream,” I find it hard to believe these guys are even from New York and New Jersey. They’ve harnessed this European metal sound that no one is really doing locally. I love it!

Deadtide is a melodic death metal band currently located in Southern New York and New Jersey. Long before the band was even named, Deadtide was born in the fall of 2006 out of New Rochelle, when singer Mike Metal contacted guitarist Phil on Facebook looking to start a metal band. Phil posted a few metal riff videos on YouTube and encouraged Mike to post his own, as well. YouTube was still in its infancy stage at this time and they had no idea that along with a handful of other metal musicians, they would pioneer an entire community of metalheads who shared their riffs and songs on what is today one of the top 3 highest-trafficked websites in the world. The band has won over the souls of many on YouTube over the years, giving hope for the future. Deadtide’s main goal is to pump out strong Swedish-style melodic death metal and keep fans wanting more. Deadtide released a 3-song EP Ephemeral in 2013, which received over 85,000 views on YouTube. They released another EP in 2017 called The Great Unknown. Their debut music video for their song “Begin the Dream” was released in October 2017 and has currently over 30,000 views on YouTube. Deadtide’s latest music video “Alteration,” dropped in December 2018 and went viral immediately. The Deadtide lineup consists of singer Mike Metal, guitarists Phil and Max, a guy named Andrew on bass, and a dude named Dan on drums.

Deadtide is currently working on a full-length album for the new year and they are asking for your help to make it happen. They currently have a GoFundMe page up for fans to help donate to the cause at gofundme.com/f/deadtidemetal. For now, Deadtide is performing live at venues in around the tri-state area. You can catch them live this Friday night (11/15) at Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse in Dunellen, NJ. For more info on Deadtide, visit Facebook.com/Deadtide.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

A couple of weekends ago, I got to share the stage with my brothers in Pierced and Nuse at Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse in Dunellen, NJ. Let me tell you something. If you haven’t seen either of these two bands live yet, you’re the one missing out. Both are metal powerhouses with so much energy that Mike Camp from Jersey Campfires Productions is bringing them back to Roxy and Duke’s for another go at it this Friday night (11/15) with Incognito Theory, The Moment Dies and Deadtide. For more info on this show, visit either PiercedTheBand.com or Nuse.tv…. A few weeks ago, Ten Ton Mojo drummer Paul Kane popped his head into our rehearsal to say “Hi!” and we discussed Ten Ton’s recent successful residency at Arlene’s Grocery in NYC. But then Paul told me that the band had a new singer, and I had no idea. Their new singer’s name is Dave Anthony and he’s fantastic. We plan to work on some Rahway and Ten Ton Mojo shows in 2020. For more info on Ten Ton Mojo, visit TenTonMojo.com…. And finally, my old pal, Jimmy Gnecco dropped a brand-new music video from OURS on Halloween. The song is called “Slipping Away” and it will be on the upcoming OURS album, Spectacular Sight, which is set to be released in 2020. I suddenly cannot wait for 2020 to come. You can catch Jimmy Gnecco and OURS at the Gramercy Theatre in NYC on November 29 with Chris Shinn and The Revel. For more on the upcoming OURS record, visit OURS.net.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

