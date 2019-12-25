ALT 92.3’s annual Not So Silent Night returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on December 5, 2019. The New York-based alternative-rock FM radio station presented performances this year by Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Jimmy Eat World, Of Monsters and Men, Judah & the Lion, and SHAED.

Set lists:

Mumford & Sons

Guiding Light Beloved Little Lion Man The Cave Lover of the Light Tompkins Square Park Believe Blind Leading the Blind Slip Away The Wolf I Will Wait Delta

Vampire Weekend

White Sky Bambina Unbelievers This Life Harmony Hall Diane Young Cousins A-Punk Sunflower (Stoneflower version)

Cage the Elephant

Broken Boy Cold Cold Cold Ready to Let Go Social Cues Tokyo Smoke Trouble Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked House of Glass Cigarette Daydreams Shake Me Down Come a Little Closer Teeth

Jimmy Eat World

Pain Work Love Never Bleed American 555 Last Christmas (Wham! cover) Hear You Me Sweetness The Middle

Of Monsters and Men

Crystals Dirty Paws Yellow Light Wild Roses Wars Little Talks

Judah & the Lion

Pep Talk Quarter-Life Crisis Over My Head Suit and Jacket Reputation All the Small Things (blink-182 cover) Alright (frick it!) Why Did You Run? Take It All Back (with remix finale)

*Set list for SHAED was not available at press time.

