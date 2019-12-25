Search
ALT 92.3’s annual Not So Silent Night returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on December 5, 2019. The New York-based alternative-rock FM radio station presented performances this year by Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Jimmy Eat World, Of Monsters and Men, Judah & the Lion, and SHAED.

Set lists:

Mumford & Sons

  1. Guiding Light
  2. Beloved
  3. Little Lion Man
  4. The Cave
  5. Lover of the Light
  6. Tompkins Square Park
  7. Believe
  8. Blind Leading the Blind
  9. Slip Away
  10. The Wolf
  11. I Will Wait
  12. Delta 

Vampire Weekend

  1. White Sky
  2. Bambina
  3. Unbelievers
  4. This Life
  5. Harmony Hall
  6. Diane Young
  7. Cousins
  8. A-Punk
  9. Sunflower (Stoneflower version)

Cage the Elephant 

  1. Broken Boy
  2. Cold Cold Cold
  3. Ready to Let Go
  4. Social Cues
  5. Tokyo Smoke
  6. Trouble
  7. Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked
  8. House of Glass
  9. Cigarette Daydreams
  10. Shake Me Down
  11. Come a Little Closer
  12. Teeth

Jimmy Eat World 

  1. Pain
  2. Work
  3. Love Never
  4. Bleed American
  5. 555
  6. Last Christmas (Wham! cover)
  7. Hear You Me
  8. Sweetness
  9. The Middle

Of Monsters and Men

  1. Crystals
  2. Dirty Paws
  3. Yellow Light
  4. Wild Roses
  5. Wars
  6. Little Talks

Judah & the Lion 

  1. Pep Talk
  2. Quarter-Life Crisis
  3. Over My Head
  4. Suit and Jacket
  5. Reputation
  6. All the Small Things (blink-182 cover)
  7. Alright (frick it!)
  8. Why Did You Run?
  9. Take It All Back (with remix finale)

*Set list for SHAED was not available at press time.

