ALT 92.3 Presents Not So Silent Night/Barclays Center, Brooklyn/December 5, 2019 Everynight Charley Crespo December 25, 2019 Concerts, Reviews ALT 92.3's annual Not So Silent Night returned to Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 5, 2019. The New York-based alternative-rock FM radio station presented performances this year by Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Jimmy Eat World, Of Monsters and Men, Judah & the Lion, and SHAED. Set lists: Mumford & Sons Guiding LightBelovedLittle Lion ManThe CaveLover of the LightTompkins Square ParkBelieveBlind Leading the BlindSlip AwayThe WolfI Will WaitDelta Vampire Weekend White SkyBambinaUnbelieversThis LifeHarmony HallDiane YoungCousinsA-PunkSunflower (Stoneflower version) Cage the Elephant Broken BoyCold Cold ColdReady to Let GoSocial CuesTokyo SmokeTroubleAin't No Rest for the WickedHouse of GlassCigarette DaydreamsShake Me DownCome a Little CloserTeeth Jimmy Eat World PainWorkLove NeverBleed American555Last Christmas (Wham! cover)Hear You MeSweetnessThe Middle Of Monsters and Men CrystalsDirty PawsYellow LightWild RosesWarsLittle Talks Judah & the Lion Pep TalkQuarter-Life CrisisOver My HeadSuit and JacketReputationAll the Small Things (blink-182 cover)Alright (frick it!)Why Did You Run?Take It All Back (with remix finale) *Set list for SHAED was not available at press time.