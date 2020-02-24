HOSTILE RAGE – Hewitt, NJ

I recently received an email from Kevin Cupo, singer of the band Hostile Rage, letting me know about the band’s new double album and music video for On The Rampage. I have to admit that I was a little intrigued since I’ve been writing this column since 2002 and have never heard of these guys ever. I checked out the music video for “On The Rampage,” and when I think of thrash metal, the music of Hostile Rage is what comes to mind. They reminded me of old-school Metallica (or better yet, when Metallica was good), Megadeth, Testament, Anthrax, etc. Not a bad group of bands to sound like, especially if you’re playing thrash metal.

Hostile Rage formed back in March 1987 here in Bergen County and Rockland County, NY. The band’s first record, Hostile Rage Volume 1, was released later in 1987. Yes, I said 1987! The band immediately made themselves more recognizable, appearing on the New Renaissance Records compilation albums, Thrash Metal Attack 2 and Speed Metal Hell 4 with the song “Dead Meat.” In 1989, Hostile Rage released their second album entitled On The Rampage. It was during this time that Hostile Rage became a pillar to the club scene opening national acts like Dark Angel, Nuclear Assault, and Lȧȧz Rockit. The band would soon need to hire another guitarist in Art Peterson. But after a short stint with the band, Peterson went on to form his own band Chaotic Realm and Hostile Rage remained a four-piece band from then on. In 1990, Hostile Rage teamed up with the mighty Overkill to play a Benefit Concert at Ramapo College for a young girl with a rare liver disease. Also in 1990, Hostile Rage released their third album Adrenaline Flow. In the following years, the band would release records number four and five including Furious Brutal Loud in 1995 and Uncontrollable Urge in 1997. After promoting Uncontrollable Urge, Hostile Rage disbanded, but in October 2009 the original lineup including singer Kevin Cupo, guitarist George Masquelier, bassist Bill Buckley, and drummer Kev Green.

Hostile Rage is currently promoting the new double album On The Rampage with a bunch of shows in the Jersey areas. For now, they will continue to celebrate their music video for “On The Rampage.” If you love thrash metal, these guys are worth the listen. For more info on Hostile Rage, visit Facebook.com/HostileRageUSA.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

I just checked out the new music video from Blud Red Roses. The song is called “Dark Before The Storm.” The song and video are so bad ass! The video was produced by my brother, Shottie Shotwell, who played with Blud Red Roses drummer Matt Goida in the band Ashes of Your Enemy. Catch Blud Red Roses live on March 21 at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ or when they play at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on April 2 with Saliva. For more info on Blud Red Roses, visit BludRedRoses.com.

One of my favorite new local artists, LilyBella, the daughter of my old bandmate J. from Mean Venus, just sent me her new song, “Don’t Let Me Fall.” It’s a killer tune with more of a pop feel to it. The standout for me was Lily’s amazing and powerful voice. I remember meeting Lily as a little girl coming to Mean Venus shows. I am absolutely blown away that this large and seasoned voice is coming out of this little girl! “Don’t Let Me Fall” gets released on March 1. For more info on LilyBella, visit LilyBellaMusic.com.

And finally, this Sunday, March 1, don’t forget to check out my brother Ray Hurley and his new band Corvid Corpus when they open from Soulfly up at Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ. Soulfly featuring my bud, Marc Rizzo on guitar. Also performing that night will be Toxic Holocaust, Sergio Michel, SystemHouse 33, Faction Zero, ENRAGE and my bros from Nuse. This should be a great show, not to mention a big show for Ray and his Corvid Corpus crew. For more info or ticket info for Corvid Corpus, visit facebook.com/CorvidCorpus.

Just remember….We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

