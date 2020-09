#THROWBACK: AUGUST 27, 1975 — BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

With Bruce Springsteen turning 71-years-old on September 23, this month’s edition of #THROWBACK is a live profile on The Boss from 1975, long before he earned his iconic moniker and was just on the cusp of super-stardom.

Last week, Springsteen announced a new album, Letter to You, available October 23. A video for the title track can be seen below.