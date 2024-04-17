He might be our hometown hero, but he tears the roof off everywhere he goes; Albany included. Not only did New York State feel the rock ‘n’ roll wrath of Jersey’s finest, but as one of music’s most legendary, it was appropriate that Springsteen would headline and sell-out a venue named The MVP Arena. Who is more of an MVP in this industry than The Boss?

This tour date was one of those rescheduled from this past September, and that, too, was a rescheduled stop, so while the original performance was set for March 14, 2023, followed by the potential of September 19, 2023, the band finally took the stage on April 15, 2024 in Albany, NY. Was it worth the wait? We surely think so.

Now, we don’t have to tell you how a concert put on by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is one of the best you will ever see (as we have already been saying that for 50 years), so we will instead let photographer Ehud Lazin’s snapshots and the below setlist do the talking instead.

Photos by Ehud Lazin

Setlist

Candy’s Room Adam Raised a Cain Lonesome Day Ghosts Letter to You The Promised Land Atlantic City Trapped (Cover of Jimmy Cliff song) Spirit in the Night Hungry Heart Nightshift (Cover of the Commodores song) Racing in the Street Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the Night (Cover of the Patti Smith Group song) Downbound Train She’s the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road

Encore