HOLLY BOWLING RELEASES “ST. STEPHEN,” FIRST SINGLE FROM SECOND LP OF GRATEFUL DEAD COVERS.

Pianist Holly Bowling returns on November 20 with her second LP of solo piano renditions of the music of the Grateful Dead, Seeking All That’s Still Unsung. Check out the first single below: a sprawling rendition of “St. Stephen.”

Listen to “St. Stephen” and more from Holly Bowling on all digital streaming platforms by clicking here.